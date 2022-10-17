Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules in global, including the following market information:
Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules companies in 2021 (%)
The global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Passivated Emitter Rear Cell (PERC) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules include ReneSola, Canadian Solar, CsunSolarTech, Waaree, REC Solar Holdings, Jinko Solar, JA SOLAR Technology, Hanwha Group and Trina Solar, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Passivated Emitter Rear Cell (PERC)
Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TOPCon)
Heterojunction Technology (HJT)
Heterojunction Interdigitated Back Contact (IBC)
Others
Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ReneSola
Canadian Solar
CsunSolarTech
Waaree
REC Solar Holdings
Jinko Solar
JA SOLAR Technology
Hanwha Group
Trina Solar
First Solar
Solaria
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2
