Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules in global, including the following market information:

Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules companies in 2021 (%)

The global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Passivated Emitter Rear Cell (PERC) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules include ReneSola, Canadian Solar, CsunSolarTech, Waaree, REC Solar Holdings, Jinko Solar, JA SOLAR Technology, Hanwha Group and Trina Solar, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Passivated Emitter Rear Cell (PERC)

Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TOPCon)

Heterojunction Technology (HJT)

Heterojunction Interdigitated Back Contact (IBC)

Others

Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ReneSola

Canadian Solar

CsunSolarTech

Waaree

REC Solar Holdings

Jinko Solar

JA SOLAR Technology

Hanwha Group

Trina Solar

First Solar

Solaria

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cells and Modules Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2

