A2P SMS Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States RFIDA2P SMS Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global RFIDA2P SMS Scope and Market Size

RFIDA2P SMS market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global RFIDA2P SMS market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the RFIDA2P SMS market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Industry Application SMS

Verification Code SMS

Marketing SMS

Segment by Application

BFSI

E-Business

Retailing

Tour

Government

Transportation&Logistics

Others

The report on the RFIDA2P SMS market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Twilio

Infobip

Sinch

Montnets

Guodu Interconnection

SAP Digital Interconnect

Telesign

MessageBird

OpenMarket Inc.

Vibes

Wavy

Mandao Technology

Plivo

Zenvia

Emay Softcom

Mitto

Genesys Telecommunications

Route Mobile Limited

Silverstreet BV

ACL Mobile

Tyntec

Clickatell

Pontaltech

TXTImpact

Tanla

Syniverse

Vonage

3Cinteractive

Soprano

FortyTwo

ClearSky

AMD Telecom S.A

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global RFIDA2P SMS consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of RFIDA2P SMS market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global RFIDA2P SMS manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the RFIDA2P SMS with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of RFIDA2P SMS submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

1.1A2P SMS Product Introduction

1.2 GlobalA2P SMS Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 GlobalA2P SMS Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 GlobalA2P SMS Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United StatesA2P SMS Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United StatesA2P SMS Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United StatesA2P SMS Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4A2P SMS Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United StatesA2P SMS in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate ofA2P SMS Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5A2P SMS Market Dynamics

1.5.1A2P SMS Industry Trends

1.5.2A2P SMS Market Drivers

1.5.3A2P SMS Market Challenges

1.5.4A2P SMS Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1A2P SMS Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Premium Grade

2.1.2 Other

2.2 GlobalA2P SMS Market Size by Type

2.2.1 GlobalA2P SMS Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 GlobalA2P SMS Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 GlobalA2P SMS Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United StatesA2P SMS Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United StatesA2P SMS Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United StatesA2P SMS Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United StatesA2P SMS Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1A2P SMS Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 PCB or Laminates

3.1.2 Plastic Housings

3.1.3 Intermediate

3.2 GlobalA2P SMS Market Size by Application

3.2.1 GlobalA2P SMS Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 GlobalA2P SMS Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 GlobalA2P SMS Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United StatesA2P SMS Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United StatesA2P SMS Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United StatesA2P SMS Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United StatesA2P SMS Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 GlobalA2P SMS Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 GlobalA2P SMS Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top GlobalA2P SMS Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 GlobalA2P SMS Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 GlobalA2P SMS Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 GlobalA2P SMS Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 GlobalA2P SMS Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1A2P SMS Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers ofA2P SMS in 2021

4.2.3 GlobalA2P SMS Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 GlobalA2P SMS Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 GlobalA2P SMS Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 ManufacturersA2P SMS Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter intoA2P SMS Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United StatesA2P SMS Market Size by Company

4.5.1 TopA2P SMS Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United StatesA2P SMS Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United StatesA2P SMS Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 GlobalA2P SMS Market Size by Region

5.1 GlobalA2P SMS Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 GlobalA2P SMS Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 GlobalA2P SMS Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 GlobalA2P SMS Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 GlobalA2P SMS Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 GlobalA2P SMS Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 GlobalA2P SMS Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North AmericaA2P SMS Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North AmericaA2P SMS Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-PacificA2P SMS Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-PacificA2P SMS Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 EuropeA2P SMS Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 EuropeA2P SMS Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin AmericaA2P SMS Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin AmericaA2P SMS Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and AfricaA2P SMS Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and AfricaA2P SMS Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Twilio

7.1.1 Twilio Company Details

7.1.2 Twilio Business Overview

7.1.3 Twilio A2P SMS Introduction

7.1.4 Twilio Revenue in A2P SMS Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Twilio Recent Development

7.2 Infobip

7.2.1 Infobip Company Details

7.2.2 Infobip Business Overview

7.2.3 Infobip A2P SMS Introduction

7.2.4 Infobip Revenue in A2P SMS Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Infobip Recent Development

7.3 Sinch

7.3.1 Sinch Company Details

7.3.2 Sinch Business Overview

7.3.3 Sinch A2P SMS Introduction

7.3.4 Sinch Revenue in A2P SMS Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Sinch Recent Development

7.4 Montnets

7.4.1 Montnets Company Details

7.4.2 Montnets Business Overview

7.4.3 Montnets A2P SMS Introduction

7.4.4 Montnets Revenue in A2P SMS Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Montnets Recent Development

7.5 Guodu Interconnection

7.5.1 Guodu Interconnection Company Details

7.5.2 Guodu Interconnection Business Overview

7.5.3 Guodu Interconnection A2P SMS Introduction

7.5.4 Guodu Interconnection Revenue in A2P SMS Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Guodu Interconnection Recent Development

7.6 SAP Digital Interconnect

7.6.1 SAP Digital Interconnect Company Details

7.6.2 SAP Digital Interconnect Business Overview

7.6.3 SAP Digital Interconnect A2P SMS Introduction

7.6.4 SAP Digital Interconnect Revenue in A2P SMS Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 SAP Digital Interconnect Recent Development

7.7 Telesign

7.7.1 Telesign Company Details

7.7.2 Telesign Business Overview

7.7.3 Telesign A2P SMS Introduction

7.7.4 Telesign Revenue in A2P SMS Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Telesign Recent Development

7.8 MessageBird

7.8.1 MessageBird Company Details

7.8.2 MessageBird Business Overview

7.8.3 MessageBird A2P SMS Introduction

7.8.4 MessageBird Revenue in A2P SMS Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 MessageBird Recent Development

7.9 OpenMarket Inc.

7.9.1 OpenMarket Inc. Company Details

7.9.2 OpenMarket Inc. Business Overview

7.9.3 OpenMarket Inc. A2P SMS Introduction

7.9.4 OpenMarket Inc. Revenue in A2P SMS Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 OpenMarket Inc. Recent Development

7.10 Vibes

7.10.1 Vibes Company Details

7.10.2 Vibes Business Overview

7.10.3 Vibes A2P SMS Introduction

7.10.4 Vibes Revenue in A2P SMS Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Vibes Recent Development

7.11 Wavy

7.11.1 Wavy Company Details

7.11.2 Wavy Business Overview

7.11.3 Wavy A2P SMS Introduction

7.11.4 Wavy Revenue in A2P SMS Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Wavy Recent Development

7.12 Mandao Technology

7.12.1 Mandao Technology Company Details

7.12.2 Mandao Technology Business Overview

7.12.3 Mandao Technology A2P SMS Introduction

7.12.4 Mandao Technology Revenue in A2P SMS Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Mandao Technology Recent Development

7.13 Plivo

7.13.1 Plivo Company Details

7.13.2 Plivo Business Overview

7.13.3 Plivo A2P SMS Introduction

7.13.4 Plivo Revenue in A2P SMS Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Plivo Recent Development

7.14 Zenvia

7.14.1 Zenvia Company Details

7.14.2 Zenvia Business Overview

7.14.3 Zenvia A2P SMS Introduction

7.14.4 Zenvia Revenue in A2P SMS Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Zenvia Recent Development

7.15 Emay Softcom

7.15.1 Emay Softcom Company Details

7.15.2 Emay Softcom Business Overview

7.15.3 Emay Softcom A2P SMS Introduction

7.15.4 Emay Softcom Revenue in A2P SMS Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Emay Softcom Recent Development

7.16 Mitto

7.16.1 Mitto Company Details

7.16.2 Mitto Business Overview

7.16.3 Mitto A2P SMS Introduction

7.16.4 Mitto Revenue in A2P SMS Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Mitto Recent Development

7.17 Genesys Telecommunications

7.17.1 Genesys Telecommunications Company Details

7.17.2 Genesys Telecommunications Business Overview

7.17.3 Genesys Telecommunications A2P SMS Introduction

7.17.4 Genesys Telecommunications Revenue in A2P SMS Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Genesys Telecommunications Recent Development

7.18 Route Mobile Limited

7.18.1 Route Mobile Limited Company Details

7.18.2 Route Mobile Limited Business Overview

7.18.3 Route Mobile Limited A2P SMS Introduction

7.18.4 Route Mobile Limited Revenue in A2P SMS Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Route Mobile Limited Recent Development

7.19 Silverstreet BV

7.19.1 Silverstreet BV Company Details

7.19.2 Silverstreet BV Business Overview

7.19.3 Silverstreet BV A2P SMS Introduction

7.19.4 Silverstreet BV Revenue in A2P SMS Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Silverstreet BV Recent Development

7.20 ACL Mobile

7.20.1 ACL Mobile Company Details

7.20.2 ACL Mobile Business Overview

7.20.3 ACL Mobile A2P SMS Introduction

7.20.4 ACL Mobile Revenue in A2P SMS Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 ACL Mobile Recent Development

7.21 Tyntec

7.21.1 Tyntec Company Details

7.21.2 Tyntec Business Overview

7.21.3 Tyntec A2P SMS Introduction

7.21.4 Tyntec Revenue in A2P SMS Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 Tyntec Recent Development

7.22 Clickatell

7.22.1 Clickatell Company Details

7.22.2 Clickatell Business Overview

7.22.3 Clickatell A2P SMS Introduction

7.22.4 Clickatell Revenue in A2P SMS Business (2017-2022)

7.22.5 Clickatell Recent Development

7.23 Pontaltech

7.23.1 Pontaltech Company Details

7.23.2 Pontaltech Business Overview

7.23.3 Pontaltech A2P SMS Introduction

7.23.4 Pontaltech Revenue in A2P SMS Business (2017-2022)

7.23.5 Pontaltech Recent Development

7.24 TXTImpact

7.24.1 TXTImpact Company Details

7.24.2 TXTImpact Business Overview

7.24.3 TXTImpact A2P SMS Introduction

7.24.4 TXTImpact Revenue in A2P SMS Business (2017-2022)

7.24.5 TXTImpact Recent Development

7.25 Tanla

7.25.1 Tanla Company Details

7.25.2 Tanla Business Overview

7.25.3 Tanla A2P SMS Introduction

7.25.4 Tanla Revenue in A2P SMS Business (2017-2022)

7.25.5 Tanla Recent Development

7.26 Syniverse

7.26.1 Syniverse Company Details

7.26.2 Syniverse Business Overview

7.26.3 Syniverse A2P SMS Introduction

7.26.4 Syniverse Revenue in A2P SMS Business (2017-2022)

7.26.5 Syniverse Recent Development

7.27 Vonage

7.27.1 Vonage Company Details

7.27.2 Vonage Business Overview

7.27.3 Vonage A2P SMS Introduction

7.27.4 Vonage Revenue in A2P SMS Business (2017-2022)

7.27.5 Vonage Recent Development

7.28 3Cinteractive

7.28.1 3Cinteractive Company Details

7.28.2 3Cinteractive Business Overview

7.28.3 3Cinteractive A2P SMS Introduction

7.28.4 3Cinteractive Revenue in A2P SMS Business (2017-2022)

7.28.5 3Cinteractive Recent Development

7.29 Soprano

7.29.1 Soprano Company Details

7.29.2 Soprano Business Overview

7.29.3 Soprano A2P SMS Introduction

7.29.4 Soprano Revenue in A2P SMS Business (2017-2022)

7.29.5 Soprano Recent Development

7.30 FortyTwo

7.30.1 FortyTwo Company Details

7.30.2 FortyTwo Business Overview

7.30.3 FortyTwo A2P SMS Introduction

7.30.4 FortyTwo Revenue in A2P SMS Business (2017-2022)

7.30.5 FortyTwo Recent Development

7.31 ClearSky

7.31.1 ClearSky Company Details

7.31.2 ClearSky Business Overview

7.31.3 ClearSky A2P SMS Introduction

7.31.4 ClearSky Revenue in A2P SMS Business (2017-2022)

7.31.5 ClearSky Recent Development

7.32 AMD Telecom S.A

7.32.1 AMD Telecom S.A Company Details

7.32.2 AMD Telecom S.A Business Overview

7.32.3 AMD Telecom S.A A2P SMS Introduction

7.32.4 AMD Telecom S.A Revenue in A2P SMS Business (2017-2022)

7.32.5 AMD Telecom S.A Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1A2P SMS Industry Chain Analysis

8.2A2P SMS Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2A2P SMS Distributors

8.3A2P SMS Production Mode & Process

8.4A2P SMS Sales and Marketing

8.4.1A2P SMS Sales Channels

8.4.2A2P SMS Distributors

8.5A2P SMS Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

