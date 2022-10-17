ESD Control Floor System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of ESD Control Floor System in global, including the following market information:
Global ESD Control Floor System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global ESD Control Floor System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
Global top five ESD Control Floor System companies in 2021 (%)
The global ESD Control Floor System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Static Control Topcoat Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of ESD Control Floor System include Nora Systems, Inc., Florock, Armstrong Flooring, Mohawk Group, Forbo Flooring Systems, StaticSmart, Caplugs, Stonhard and Sika Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the ESD Control Floor System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global ESD Control Floor System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global ESD Control Floor System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Static Control Topcoat
Electrostatic Conductive Epoxy
Global ESD Control Floor System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global ESD Control Floor System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electronics Manufacturing
Aerospace
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology
Auto Manufacturing
General Manufacturing
Data Center
Global ESD Control Floor System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global ESD Control Floor System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies ESD Control Floor System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies ESD Control Floor System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies ESD Control Floor System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Key companies ESD Control Floor System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nora Systems, Inc.
Florock
Armstrong Flooring
Mohawk Group
Forbo Flooring Systems
StaticSmart
Caplugs
Stonhard
Sika Group
Tennant Coatings
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 ESD Control Floor System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global ESD Control Floor System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global ESD Control Floor System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global ESD Control Floor System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global ESD Control Floor System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global ESD Control Floor System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top ESD Control Floor System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global ESD Control Floor System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global ESD Control Floor System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global ESD Control Floor System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global ESD Control Floor System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ESD Control Floor System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers ESD Control Floor System Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ESD Control Floor System Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 ESD Control Floor System Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ESD Control Floor System Companies
