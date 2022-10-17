PTFE & PTFE-based Gaskets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of PTFE & PTFE-based Gaskets in global, including the following market information:
Global PTFE & PTFE-based Gaskets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PTFE & PTFE-based Gaskets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five PTFE & PTFE-based Gaskets companies in 2021 (%)
The global PTFE & PTFE-based Gaskets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Virgin PTFE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PTFE & PTFE-based Gaskets include Teadit, Custom Gasket Mfg., Mercer Gasket & Shim, KWO Dichtungstechnik GmbH, CiXi Feite Sealing Material Co Ltd, PAR Group, Gasketing.net, Gteek and EagleBurgmann, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PTFE & PTFE-based Gaskets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PTFE & PTFE-based Gaskets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global PTFE & PTFE-based Gaskets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Virgin PTFE
Filled PTFE
Expanded PTFE
Global PTFE & PTFE-based Gaskets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global PTFE & PTFE-based Gaskets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industry
Medical
Food
Others
Global PTFE & PTFE-based Gaskets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global PTFE & PTFE-based Gaskets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PTFE & PTFE-based Gaskets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PTFE & PTFE-based Gaskets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies PTFE & PTFE-based Gaskets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies PTFE & PTFE-based Gaskets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Teadit
Custom Gasket Mfg.
Mercer Gasket & Shim
KWO Dichtungstechnik GmbH
CiXi Feite Sealing Material Co Ltd
PAR Group
Gasketing.net
Gteek
EagleBurgmann
James Walker
Frenzelit
Hennig Gasket & Seals Inc.
Betech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PTFE & PTFE-based Gaskets Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PTFE & PTFE-based Gaskets Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PTFE & PTFE-based Gaskets Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PTFE & PTFE-based Gaskets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PTFE & PTFE-based Gaskets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PTFE & PTFE-based Gaskets Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PTFE & PTFE-based Gaskets Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PTFE & PTFE-based Gaskets Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PTFE & PTFE-based Gaskets Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PTFE & PTFE-based Gaskets Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PTFE & PTFE-based Gaskets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PTFE & PTFE-based Gaskets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PTFE & PTFE-based Gaskets Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PTFE & PTFE-based Gaskets Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PTFE & PTFE-based Gaskets Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PTFE & PTFE-based Gasket
