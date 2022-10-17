Graphene Paste Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Graphene slurry conductive agent is to uniformly disperse graphene material in N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) solvent using dispersing equipment to make graphene slurry with low metal impurity content, low moisture content and high fluidity. The solid content of graphene slurry is about 5%
This report contains market size and forecasts of Graphene Paste in global, including the following market information:
Global Graphene Paste Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Graphene Paste Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Graphene Paste companies in 2021 (%)
The global Graphene Paste market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water Based Slurry Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Graphene Paste include Cabot Corporation, TY Empire, Jiangsu Cnano Technology, Qingdao Yanhai Carbon Materials, Qingdao Haoxin New Energy Technology, Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology, Dongguan Hongna New Material Technology, Harbin Wanxin Graphite Valley Tech and Hefei Microcrystalline Material Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Graphene Paste manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Graphene Paste Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Graphene Paste Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Water Based Slurry
Oily Slurry
Global Graphene Paste Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Graphene Paste Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Lithium Battery
Super Capacitor
High Thermal Conductivity Material
Others
Global Graphene Paste Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Graphene Paste Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Graphene Paste revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Graphene Paste revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Graphene Paste sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Graphene Paste sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cabot Corporation
TY Empire
Jiangsu Cnano Technology
Qingdao Yanhai Carbon Materials
Qingdao Haoxin New Energy Technology
Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology
Dongguan Hongna New Material Technology
Harbin Wanxin Graphite Valley Tech
Hefei Microcrystalline Material Technology
The Sixth Element(changzhou)materials Technology
Ningbo Moxi Technology
Suzhou Greenfun Nanotechnology
Qingdao Detong Nanotechnology
Changzhou Mozhicui Technology
Jiangsu Xianfeng Nanomaterials Technology
Nanjing Muke Nano Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Graphene Paste Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Graphene Paste Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Graphene Paste Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Graphene Paste Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Graphene Paste Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Graphene Paste Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Graphene Paste Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Graphene Paste Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Graphene Paste Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Graphene Paste Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Graphene Paste Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Graphene Paste Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Graphene Paste Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphene Paste Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Graphene Paste Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphene Paste Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Graphene Paste Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Water Based Slurry
