Global and United States Paraffinic Naphtha Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Paraffinic Naphtha market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Paraffinic Naphtha market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Paraffinic Naphtha market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Straight Run Naphtha

Secondary Processing Naphtha

Segment by Application

Plastics

Synthetic Fibres

Gasoline

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

BP

Chevron

ExxonMobil

Indian Oil Corporation

Lotte Chemical Corporation

SABIC

Mitsubishi Chemical

OAO Novatek

Reliance Industries Limited

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Paraffinic Naphtha Product Introduction

1.2 Global Paraffinic Naphtha Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Paraffinic Naphtha Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Paraffinic Naphtha Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Paraffinic Naphtha Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Paraffinic Naphtha Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Paraffinic Naphtha Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Paraffinic Naphtha Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Paraffinic Naphtha in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Paraffinic Naphtha Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Paraffinic Naphtha Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Paraffinic Naphtha Industry Trends

1.5.2 Paraffinic Naphtha Market Drivers

1.5.3 Paraffinic Naphtha Market Challenges

1.5.4 Paraffinic Naphtha Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Paraffinic Naphtha Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Straight Run Naphtha

2.1.2 Secondary Processing Naphtha

2.2 Global Paraffinic Naphtha Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Paraffinic Naphtha Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Paraffinic Naphtha Sales in Volume, by Type (2

