Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Industrial-grade pearlescent materials have the characteristics of non-toxicity, good pearlescent effect, good weather resistance, stable physical and chemical properties, etc., and are widely used in coatings, plastics, inks, leather and other fields.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)
Global top five Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pearl White Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material include Merck Group, BASF SE, CQV, NIHON KOKEN KOGYO, DIC Corporation, Altana, RIKA Technology, Nihon Koken Kogyo and Kolortek, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Market, by Color, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Market Segment Percentages, by Color, 2021 (%)
Pearl White
Pearl Pink
Others
Global Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Paint Industry
Plastic Industry
Ink Industry
Ceramic Industry
Leather Industry
Global Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)
Key companies Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Merck Group
BASF SE
CQV
NIHON KOKEN KOGYO
DIC Corporation
Altana
RIKA Technology
Nihon Koken Kogyo
Kolortek
OXEN New Materials
Fujian Kuncai Material Technology
CHESIR
Zhejiang Ange New Material
Zhejiang Ruicheng Pearlescent Pigment
Nanyang Lingbao Pearlescent Pigment
Shantou Longhua Pearlescent Pigment
Suzhou Taizhu Technology Development
Jiangxi Tiancai Technology
Jiangsu Bellide New Material
Jiangkaiseli Technology Development
Guangdong Weinuo Pearlescent Pigment
Fujian Yanzhuang Material Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Color
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material P
