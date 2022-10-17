Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Industrial-grade pearlescent materials have the characteristics of non-toxicity, good pearlescent effect, good weather resistance, stable physical and chemical properties, etc., and are widely used in coatings, plastics, inks, leather and other fields.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)

Global top five Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pearl White Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material include Merck Group, BASF SE, CQV, NIHON KOKEN KOGYO, DIC Corporation, Altana, RIKA Technology, Nihon Koken Kogyo and Kolortek, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Market, by Color, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Market Segment Percentages, by Color, 2021 (%)

Pearl White

Pearl Pink

Others

Global Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paint Industry

Plastic Industry

Ink Industry

Ceramic Industry

Leather Industry

Global Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)

Key companies Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Merck Group

BASF SE

CQV

NIHON KOKEN KOGYO

DIC Corporation

Altana

RIKA Technology

Nihon Koken Kogyo

Kolortek

OXEN New Materials

Fujian Kuncai Material Technology

CHESIR

RIKA Technology

Zhejiang Ange New Material

Zhejiang Ruicheng Pearlescent Pigment

Nanyang Lingbao Pearlescent Pigment

Shantou Longhua Pearlescent Pigment

Suzhou Taizhu Technology Development

Jiangxi Tiancai Technology

Jiangsu Bellide New Material

Jiangkaiseli Technology Development

Guangdong Weinuo Pearlescent Pigment

Fujian Yanzhuang Material Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Color

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Grade Pearlescent Material P

