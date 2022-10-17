Cosmetic Grade Pearlescent Material Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cosmetic grade pearlescent pigments cover natural mica, synthetic mica and silica substrate products. By coating cosmetic grade titanium dioxide, iron oxide, color paste and other raw materials, products with rich colors, various particle size specifications and various structures are obtained. Different diameters and specifications show visual effects such as delicate matt, pearl luster, glittering and blurring. .
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cosmetic Grade Pearlescent Material in global, including the following market information:
Global Cosmetic Grade Pearlescent Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cosmetic Grade Pearlescent Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Cosmetic Grade Pearlescent Material companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cosmetic Grade Pearlescent Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 5 ?m Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cosmetic Grade Pearlescent Material include Merck Group, BASF SE, CQV, NIHON KOKEN KOGYO, DIC Corporation, Altana, RIKA Technology, Nihon Koken Kogyo and Kolortek, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cosmetic Grade Pearlescent Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cosmetic Grade Pearlescent Material Market, by Particle Size, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Cosmetic Grade Pearlescent Material Market Segment Percentages, by Particle Size, 2021 (%)
Below 5 ?m
5 ?m-10 ?m
10 ?m-20 ?m
Above 20 ?m
Global Cosmetic Grade Pearlescent Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Cosmetic Grade Pearlescent Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Lipstick
Eye Shadow
Foundation
Nail Polish
Others
Global Cosmetic Grade Pearlescent Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Cosmetic Grade Pearlescent Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cosmetic Grade Pearlescent Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cosmetic Grade Pearlescent Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cosmetic Grade Pearlescent Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Cosmetic Grade Pearlescent Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Merck Group
BASF SE
CQV
NIHON KOKEN KOGYO
DIC Corporation
Altana
RIKA Technology
Nihon Koken Kogyo
Kolortek
OXEN New Materials
Fujian Kuncai Material Technology
CHESIR
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cosmetic Grade Pearlescent Material Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Particle Size
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cosmetic Grade Pearlescent Material Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cosmetic Grade Pearlescent Material Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cosmetic Grade Pearlescent Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cosmetic Grade Pearlescent Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cosmetic Grade Pearlescent Material Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cosmetic Grade Pearlescent Material Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cosmetic Grade Pearlescent Material Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cosmetic Grade Pearlescent Material Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cosmetic Grade Pearlescent Material Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cosmetic Grade Pearlescent Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cosmetic Grade Pearlescent Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cosmetic Grade Pearlescent Material Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cosmetic Grade Pearlescent Material Players in Global Mar
