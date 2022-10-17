Survey Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Survey software can help users create online surveys, quizzes, polls, and other web forms. It can gather the data of customers? opinion and feedback then improve the product or customer service. The Survey Software market covers Cloud-based, On-premises, etc. The typical players include SurveyMonkey, Qualtrics, QuestionPro, Zoho, SoGoSurvey, Alchemer (SurveyGizmo), Formstack, KeySurvey, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Survey Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Survey Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Survey Software market was valued at 2306.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4704.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Survey Software include Momentive (SurveyMonkey), Qualtrics, QuestionPro, Zoho, SoGoSurvey, Alchemer (SurveyGizmo), Formstack, KeySurvey and Voxco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Survey Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Survey Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Survey Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud-based
On-premises
Global Survey Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Survey Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Education and Public Sector
Retail, Medical and Media
Automotive, Airline and Travel
BFSI
Others
Global Survey Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Survey Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Survey Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Survey Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Momentive (SurveyMonkey)
Qualtrics
QuestionPro
Zoho
SoGoSurvey
Alchemer (SurveyGizmo)
Formstack
KeySurvey
Voxco
Survio
SmartSurvey
Snap Surveys
Typeform
Survicate
Zonka Feedback
Changsha WJX
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Survey Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Survey Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Survey Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Survey Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Survey Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Survey Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Survey Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Survey Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Survey Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Survey Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Survey Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Survey Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Survey Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Survey Software Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2
