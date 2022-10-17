Survey Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Survey software can help users create online surveys, quizzes, polls, and other web forms. It can gather the data of customers? opinion and feedback then improve the product or customer service. The Survey Software market covers Cloud-based, On-premises, etc. The typical players include SurveyMonkey, Qualtrics, QuestionPro, Zoho, SoGoSurvey, Alchemer (SurveyGizmo), Formstack, KeySurvey, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Survey Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Survey Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Survey Software market was valued at 2306.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4704.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Survey Software include Momentive (SurveyMonkey), Qualtrics, QuestionPro, Zoho, SoGoSurvey, Alchemer (SurveyGizmo), Formstack, KeySurvey and Voxco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Survey Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Survey Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Survey Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Global Survey Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Survey Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Education and Public Sector

Retail, Medical and Media

Automotive, Airline and Travel

BFSI

Others

Global Survey Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Survey Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Survey Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Survey Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Momentive (SurveyMonkey)

Qualtrics

QuestionPro

Zoho

SoGoSurvey

Alchemer (SurveyGizmo)

Formstack

KeySurvey

Voxco

Survio

SmartSurvey

Snap Surveys

Typeform

Survicate

Zonka Feedback

Changsha WJX

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Survey Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Survey Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Survey Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Survey Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Survey Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Survey Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Survey Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Survey Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Survey Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Survey Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Survey Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Survey Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Survey Software Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Survey Software Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2

