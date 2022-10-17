Font and Typeface Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A typeface is the design of lettering that can include variations in size, weight (e.g. bold), slope (e.g. italic), width (e.g. condensed), and so on. Each of these variations of the typeface is a font.

There are thousands of different typefaces in existence, with new ones being developed constantly.

The art and craft of designing typefaces is called type design. Designers of typefaces are called type designers and are often employed by type foundries. In desktop publishing, type designers are sometimes also called font developers or font designers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Font and Typeface in Global, including the following market information:

Global Font and Typeface Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Font and Typeface market was valued at 993.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1230.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Embedded Font Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Font and Typeface include Monotype, Morisawa, Adobe, Foundertype, Hanyi, DynaComware, Arphic Technology, SinoType and Makefont and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Font and Typeface companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Font and Typeface Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Font and Typeface Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Embedded Font

Authorization and Subscription

Customized Font

Global Font and Typeface Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Font and Typeface Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Content Creators

Independent Software Vendors and Developers

Device Manufacturers

Global Font and Typeface Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Font and Typeface Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Font and Typeface revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Font and Typeface revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Monotype

Morisawa

Adobe

Foundertype

Hanyi

DynaComware

Arphic Technology

SinoType

Makefont

Fontfabric

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Font and Typeface Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Font and Typeface Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Font and Typeface Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Font and Typeface Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Font and Typeface Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Font and Typeface Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Font and Typeface Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Font and Typeface Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Font and Typeface Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Font and Typeface Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Font and Typeface Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Font and Typeface Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Font and Typeface Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Font and Typeface Market Size Markets,

