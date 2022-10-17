Font and Typeface Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A typeface is the design of lettering that can include variations in size, weight (e.g. bold), slope (e.g. italic), width (e.g. condensed), and so on. Each of these variations of the typeface is a font.
There are thousands of different typefaces in existence, with new ones being developed constantly.
The art and craft of designing typefaces is called type design. Designers of typefaces are called type designers and are often employed by type foundries. In desktop publishing, type designers are sometimes also called font developers or font designers.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Font and Typeface in Global, including the following market information:
Global Font and Typeface Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Font and Typeface market was valued at 993.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1230.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Embedded Font Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Font and Typeface include Monotype, Morisawa, Adobe, Foundertype, Hanyi, DynaComware, Arphic Technology, SinoType and Makefont and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Font and Typeface companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Font and Typeface Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Font and Typeface Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Embedded Font
Authorization and Subscription
Customized Font
Global Font and Typeface Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Font and Typeface Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Content Creators
Independent Software Vendors and Developers
Device Manufacturers
Global Font and Typeface Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Font and Typeface Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Font and Typeface revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Font and Typeface revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Monotype
Morisawa
Adobe
Foundertype
Hanyi
DynaComware
Arphic Technology
SinoType
Makefont
Fontfabric
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Font and Typeface Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Font and Typeface Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Font and Typeface Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Font and Typeface Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Font and Typeface Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Font and Typeface Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Font and Typeface Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Font and Typeface Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Font and Typeface Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Font and Typeface Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Font and Typeface Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Font and Typeface Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Font and Typeface Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Font and Typeface Market Size Markets,
