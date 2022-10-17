Underground Water Leak Detection Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Underground Water Leak Detection Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global Underground Water Leak Detection Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Underground Water Leak Detection Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Invasive Leak Detection Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Underground Water Leak Detection Service include TSI, Ground Penetrating Radar Systems, Underground Detection, Alstern Technologies, Aspect Maintenance Services, Underground Surveying, Leak Detection, Action Plumbing and NEC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Underground Water Leak Detection Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Underground Water Leak Detection Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Underground Water Leak Detection Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Invasive Leak Detection

Non-invasive Underground Leak Detection

Global Underground Water Leak Detection Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Underground Water Leak Detection Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residencial

Commercial Building

Others

Global Underground Water Leak Detection Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Underground Water Leak Detection Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Underground Water Leak Detection Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Underground Water Leak Detection Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TSI

Ground Penetrating Radar Systems

Underground Detection

Alstern Technologies

Aspect Maintenance Services

Underground Surveying

Leak Detection

Action Plumbing

NEC

H2O Building Services

ADI

CPL Detection

Blood Hound

Altstadt Hoffman Plumbing

Indiana Leak Detection

Levine & Sons

United Plumbing

AAA Leak Detection

Environmental 360 Solutions

Leak Detection Pros

Leaktech

Valley Plumbing

Plumbing Troopers

Farrell Plumbing

Front Range Water Heater & Plumbing

Best Plumbing

Severson Plumbing

C-N-I Locates

Holman Plumbing

Lexington Plumbing

Cole Plumbing

Roto-Rooter

American Leak Detection

Baker Brothers Dallas

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Underground Water Leak Detection Service Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Underground Water Leak Detection Service Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Underground Water Leak Detection Service Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Underground Water Leak Detection Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Underground Water Leak Detection Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Underground Water Leak Detection Service Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Underground Water Leak Detection Service Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Underground Water Leak Detection Service Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Underground Water Leak Detection Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Underground Water Leak Detection Service Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Underground Water Leak Detection Service Players in Global Market



