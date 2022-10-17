Artificial Turf Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States RFID Artificial Turf Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global RFID Artificial Turf Scope and Market Size

RFID Artificial Turf market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global RFID Artificial Turf market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the RFID Artificial Turf market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

PE Artificial Grass Turf

PP Artificial Grass Turf

Nylon Artificial Grass Turf

Segment by Application

Sports

Leisure & Landscaping

The report on the RFID Artificial Turf market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

CCGrass

Sport Group Holding

Qingdao Qinghe Artificial Turf Co., Ltd.

TenCate Grass

FieldTurf

Shaw Sports Turf

Sports & Leisure Group

Condor Grass

Victoria PLC

Taishan

Hellas Construction

All Victory Grass

Mighty Grass Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Vivaturf Artificial Grass

Nurteks

Sprinturf

Beaulieu International Group

SIS Pitches

ForeverLawn, Inc. (DuPont)

Global Syn-Turf

ACT Global Sports

Controlled Products

Saltex Oy

Guangdong Citygreen Sports Co., Ltd.

Dorelom Group

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global RFID Artificial Turf consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of RFID Artificial Turf market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global RFID Artificial Turf manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the RFID Artificial Turf with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of RFID Artificial Turf submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Artificial Turf Product Introduction

1.2 Global Artificial Turf Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Artificial Turf Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Artificial Turf Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Artificial Turf Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Artificial Turf Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Artificial Turf Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Artificial Turf Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Artificial Turf in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Artificial Turf Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Artificial Turf Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Artificial Turf Industry Trends

1.5.2 Artificial Turf Market Drivers

1.5.3 Artificial Turf Market Challenges

1.5.4 Artificial Turf Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Artificial Turf Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Premium Grade

2.1.2 Other

2.2 Global Artificial Turf Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Artificial Turf Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Artificial Turf Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Artificial Turf Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Artificial Turf Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Artificial Turf Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Artificial Turf Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Artificial Turf Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Artificial Turf Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 PCB or Laminates

3.1.2 Plastic Housings

3.1.3 Intermediate

3.2 Global Artificial Turf Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Artificial Turf Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Artificial Turf Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Artificial Turf Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Artificial Turf Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Artificial Turf Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Artificial Turf Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Artificial Turf Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Artificial Turf Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Artificial Turf Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Artificial Turf Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Artificial Turf Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Artificial Turf Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Artificial Turf Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Artificial Turf Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Artificial Turf Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Artificial Turf in 2021

4.2.3 Global Artificial Turf Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Artificial Turf Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Artificial Turf Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Artificial Turf Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Artificial Turf Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Artificial Turf Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Artificial Turf Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Artificial Turf Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Artificial Turf Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Artificial Turf Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Artificial Turf Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Artificial Turf Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Artificial Turf Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Artificial Turf Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Artificial Turf Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Artificial Turf Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Artificial Turf Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Artificial Turf Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Artificial Turf Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Turf Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Turf Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Artificial Turf Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Artificial Turf Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Artificial Turf Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Artificial Turf Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Turf Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Turf Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 CCGrass

7.1.1 CCGrass Corporation Information

7.1.2 CCGrass Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 CCGrass Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 CCGrass Artificial Turf Products Offered

7.1.5 CCGrass Recent Development

7.2 Sport Group Holding

7.2.1 Sport Group Holding Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sport Group Holding Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Sport Group Holding Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Sport Group Holding Artificial Turf Products Offered

7.2.5 Sport Group Holding Recent Development

7.3 Qingdao Qinghe Artificial Turf Co., Ltd.

7.3.1 Qingdao Qinghe Artificial Turf Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.3.2 Qingdao Qinghe Artificial Turf Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Qingdao Qinghe Artificial Turf Co., Ltd. Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Qingdao Qinghe Artificial Turf Co., Ltd. Artificial Turf Products Offered

7.3.5 Qingdao Qinghe Artificial Turf Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.4 TenCate Grass

7.4.1 TenCate Grass Corporation Information

7.4.2 TenCate Grass Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 TenCate Grass Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 TenCate Grass Artificial Turf Products Offered

7.4.5 TenCate Grass Recent Development

7.5 FieldTurf

7.5.1 FieldTurf Corporation Information

7.5.2 FieldTurf Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 FieldTurf Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 FieldTurf Artificial Turf Products Offered

7.5.5 FieldTurf Recent Development

7.6 Shaw Sports Turf

7.6.1 Shaw Sports Turf Corporation Information

7.6.2 Shaw Sports Turf Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Shaw Sports Turf Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Shaw Sports Turf Artificial Turf Products Offered

7.6.5 Shaw Sports Turf Recent Development

7.7 Sports & Leisure Group

7.7.1 Sports & Leisure Group Corporation Information

7.7.2 Sports & Leisure Group Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Sports & Leisure Group Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Sports & Leisure Group Artificial Turf Products Offered

7.7.5 Sports & Leisure Group Recent Development

7.8 Condor Grass

7.8.1 Condor Grass Corporation Information

7.8.2 Condor Grass Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Condor Grass Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Condor Grass Artificial Turf Products Offered

7.8.5 Condor Grass Recent Development

7.9 Victoria PLC

7.9.1 Victoria PLC Corporation Information

7.9.2 Victoria PLC Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Victoria PLC Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Victoria PLC Artificial Turf Products Offered

7.9.5 Victoria PLC Recent Development

7.10 Taishan

7.10.1 Taishan Corporation Information

7.10.2 Taishan Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Taishan Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Taishan Artificial Turf Products Offered

7.10.5 Taishan Recent Development

7.11 Hellas Construction

7.11.1 Hellas Construction Corporation Information

7.11.2 Hellas Construction Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Hellas Construction Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Hellas Construction Artificial Turf Products Offered

7.11.5 Hellas Construction Recent Development

7.12 All Victory Grass

7.12.1 All Victory Grass Corporation Information

7.12.2 All Victory Grass Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 All Victory Grass Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 All Victory Grass Products Offered

7.12.5 All Victory Grass Recent Development

7.13 Mighty Grass Co., Ltd.

7.13.1 Mighty Grass Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.13.2 Mighty Grass Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Mighty Grass Co., Ltd. Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Mighty Grass Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.13.5 Mighty Grass Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.14 Jiangsu Vivaturf Artificial Grass

7.14.1 Jiangsu Vivaturf Artificial Grass Corporation Information

7.14.2 Jiangsu Vivaturf Artificial Grass Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Jiangsu Vivaturf Artificial Grass Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Jiangsu Vivaturf Artificial Grass Products Offered

7.14.5 Jiangsu Vivaturf Artificial Grass Recent Development

7.15 Nurteks

7.15.1 Nurteks Corporation Information

7.15.2 Nurteks Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Nurteks Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Nurteks Products Offered

7.15.5 Nurteks Recent Development

7.16 Sprinturf

7.16.1 Sprinturf Corporation Information

7.16.2 Sprinturf Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Sprinturf Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Sprinturf Products Offered

7.16.5 Sprinturf Recent Development

7.17 Beaulieu International Group

7.17.1 Beaulieu International Group Corporation Information

7.17.2 Beaulieu International Group Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Beaulieu International Group Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Beaulieu International Group Products Offered

7.17.5 Beaulieu International Group Recent Development

7.18 SIS Pitches

7.18.1 SIS Pitches Corporation Information

7.18.2 SIS Pitches Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 SIS Pitches Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 SIS Pitches Products Offered

7.18.5 SIS Pitches Recent Development

7.19 ForeverLawn, Inc. (DuPont)

7.19.1 ForeverLawn, Inc. (DuPont) Corporation Information

7.19.2 ForeverLawn, Inc. (DuPont) Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 ForeverLawn, Inc. (DuPont) Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 ForeverLawn, Inc. (DuPont) Products Offered

7.19.5 ForeverLawn, Inc. (DuPont) Recent Development

7.20 Global Syn-Turf

7.20.1 Global Syn-Turf Corporation Information

7.20.2 Global Syn-Turf Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Global Syn-Turf Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Global Syn-Turf Products Offered

7.20.5 Global Syn-Turf Recent Development

7.21 ACT Global Sports

7.21.1 ACT Global Sports Corporation Information

7.21.2 ACT Global Sports Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 ACT Global Sports Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 ACT Global Sports Products Offered

7.21.5 ACT Global Sports Recent Development

7.22 Controlled Products

7.22.1 Controlled Products Corporation Information

7.22.2 Controlled Products Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Controlled Products Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Controlled Products Products Offered

7.22.5 Controlled Products Recent Development

7.23 Saltex Oy

7.23.1 Saltex Oy Corporation Information

7.23.2 Saltex Oy Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Saltex Oy Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Saltex Oy Products Offered

7.23.5 Saltex Oy Recent Development

7.24 Guangdong Citygreen Sports Co., Ltd.

7.24.1 Guangdong Citygreen Sports Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.24.2 Guangdong Citygreen Sports Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Guangdong Citygreen Sports Co., Ltd. Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Guangdong Citygreen Sports Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.24.5 Guangdong Citygreen Sports Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.25 Dorelom Group

7.25.1 Dorelom Group Corporation Information

7.25.2 Dorelom Group Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Dorelom Group Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Dorelom Group Products Offered

7.25.5 Dorelom Group Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Artificial Turf Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Artificial Turf Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Artificial Turf Distributors

8.3 Artificial Turf Production Mode & Process

8.4 Artificial Turf Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Artificial Turf Sales Channels

8.4.2 Artificial Turf Distributors

8.5 Artificial Turf Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

