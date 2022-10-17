Crowdfunding Solutions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Crowdfunding Solutions in Global, including the following market information:
Global Crowdfunding Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Crowdfunding Solutions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rewards Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Crowdfunding Solutions include Kickstarter, Indiegogo, Crowd Supply, Experiment, Chuffed, Patreon, Fundable, WeFunder Portal and SeedInvest Technlogy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Crowdfunding Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Crowdfunding Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Crowdfunding Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Rewards
Donation
P2P Lending
Equity Investment
Others
Global Crowdfunding Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Crowdfunding Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Startups
Nonprofits
Creative Professionals
Global Crowdfunding Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Crowdfunding Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Crowdfunding Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Crowdfunding Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kickstarter
Indiegogo
Crowd Supply
Experiment
Chuffed
Patreon
Fundable
WeFunder Portal
SeedInvest Technlogy
Fundly
LendingClub
StartSomeGood
Crowdcube Capital
Funding Circle
FundRazr
GoGetFunding
Ulule
CircleUp
EquityNet
Classy
Seedrs
Mightycause
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Crowdfunding Solutions Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Crowdfunding Solutions Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Crowdfunding Solutions Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Crowdfunding Solutions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Crowdfunding Solutions Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Crowdfunding Solutions Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Crowdfunding Solutions Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Crowdfunding Solutions Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Crowdfunding Solutions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Crowdfunding Solutions Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Crowdfunding Solutions Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Crowdfunding Solutions Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Crowdfunding Solutions Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
