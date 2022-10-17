Crowdfunding Solutions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Crowdfunding Solutions in Global, including the following market information:

Global Crowdfunding Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Crowdfunding Solutions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rewards Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Crowdfunding Solutions include Kickstarter, Indiegogo, Crowd Supply, Experiment, Chuffed, Patreon, Fundable, WeFunder Portal and SeedInvest Technlogy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Crowdfunding Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Crowdfunding Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Crowdfunding Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rewards

Donation

P2P Lending

Equity Investment

Others

Global Crowdfunding Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Crowdfunding Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Startups

Nonprofits

Creative Professionals

Global Crowdfunding Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Crowdfunding Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Crowdfunding Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Crowdfunding Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kickstarter

Indiegogo

Crowd Supply

Experiment

Chuffed

Patreon

Fundable

WeFunder Portal

SeedInvest Technlogy

Fundly

LendingClub

StartSomeGood

Crowdcube Capital

Funding Circle

FundRazr

GoGetFunding

Ulule

CircleUp

EquityNet

Classy

Seedrs

Mightycause

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Crowdfunding Solutions Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Crowdfunding Solutions Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Crowdfunding Solutions Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Crowdfunding Solutions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Crowdfunding Solutions Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Crowdfunding Solutions Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Crowdfunding Solutions Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Crowdfunding Solutions Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Crowdfunding Solutions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Crowdfunding Solutions Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Crowdfunding Solutions Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Crowdfunding Solutions Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Crowdfunding Solutions Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview



