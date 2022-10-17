English E-Learning Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of English E-Learning in Global, including the following market information:
Global English E-Learning Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global English E-Learning market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of English E-Learning include Cambridge University Press, Cengage, EF Education First, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, IXL Learning, John Wiley and Sons, New Oriental Education and Technology Group, Oxford University Press and Pearson and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the English E-Learning companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global English E-Learning Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global English E-Learning Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Global English E-Learning Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global English E-Learning Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
For Business & Career Development
For Quality & General Education
For Further Studies, Tests and Examinations
Global English E-Learning Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global English E-Learning Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies English E-Learning revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies English E-Learning revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cambridge University Press
Cengage
EF Education First
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
IXL Learning
John Wiley and Sons
New Oriental Education and Technology Group
Oxford University Press
Pearson
Sanako
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 English E-Learning Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global English E-Learning Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global English E-Learning Overall Market Size
2.1 Global English E-Learning Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global English E-Learning Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top English E-Learning Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global English E-Learning Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global English E-Learning Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 English E-Learning Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies English E-Learning Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 English E-Learning Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 English E-Learning Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 English E-Learning Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global English E-Learning Market
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Digital English Learning Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Digital English Learning Market Research Report 2022
Global English E-Learning Market Research Report 2022
Global and United States Kids English Learning App Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications