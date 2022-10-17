Voice-based Payments Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Voice-based Payments in Global, including the following market information:
Global Voice-based Payments Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Voice-based Payments market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Voice-based Payments include NCR Corporation, Amazon, PayPal, Paysafe, PCI Pal, Vibepay, Cerence, Huawei Technologies and Google and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Voice-based Payments companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Voice-based Payments Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Voice-based Payments Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Software
Hardware
Global Voice-based Payments Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Voice-based Payments Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
Small & Medium Enterprises
Global Voice-based Payments Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Voice-based Payments Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Voice-based Payments revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Voice-based Payments revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
NCR Corporation
Amazon
PayPal
Paysafe
PCI Pal
Vibepay
Cerence
Huawei Technologies
Alibaba
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Voice-based Payments Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Voice-based Payments Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Voice-based Payments Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Voice-based Payments Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Voice-based Payments Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Voice-based Payments Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Voice-based Payments Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Voice-based Payments Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Voice-based Payments Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Voice-based Payments Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Voice-based Payments Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Voice-based Payments Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Voice-based Payments Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global
