Web3.0 Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Web3.0 in Global, including the following market information:

Global Web3.0 Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Web3.0 market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Token Issuers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Web3.0 include Binance, Crypto.Com, Coinbase, Ripple, Okcoin, Consensys, Candy, Chainalysis and Sygnum Bank Ag, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Web3.0 companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Web3.0 Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Web3.0 Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Token Issuers

Token Users

Global Web3.0 Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Web3.0 Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Blockchain

Smart Contract

DeFi

NFT

Crypto

Others

Global Web3.0 Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Web3.0 Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Web3.0 revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Web3.0 revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Binance

Crypto.Com

Coinbase

Ripple

Okcoin

Consensys

Candy

Chainalysis

Sygnum Bank Ag

Polygon

Bit Go

Gemini

Swiss Borg

Chainlink Labs

Gsr

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Web3.0 Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Web3.0 Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Web3.0 Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Web3.0 Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Web3.0 Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Web3.0 Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Web3.0 Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Web3.0 Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Web3.0 Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Web3.0 Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Web3.0 Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Web3.0 Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Web3.0 Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Web3.0 Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Token Issuers

4.1.3 Token Users

4.2 By Type – Global Web3.0 Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global

