Web3.0 Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Web3.0 in Global, including the following market information:
Global Web3.0 Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Web3.0 market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Token Issuers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Web3.0 include Binance, Crypto.Com, Coinbase, Ripple, Okcoin, Consensys, Candy, Chainalysis and Sygnum Bank Ag, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Web3.0 companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Web3.0 Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Web3.0 Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Token Issuers
Token Users
Global Web3.0 Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Web3.0 Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Blockchain
Smart Contract
DeFi
NFT
Crypto
Others
Global Web3.0 Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Web3.0 Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Web3.0 revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Web3.0 revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Binance
Crypto.Com
Coinbase
Ripple
Okcoin
Consensys
Candy
Chainalysis
Sygnum Bank Ag
Polygon
Bit Go
Gemini
Swiss Borg
Chainlink Labs
Gsr
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Web3.0 Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Web3.0 Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Web3.0 Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Web3.0 Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Web3.0 Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Web3.0 Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Web3.0 Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Web3.0 Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Web3.0 Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Web3.0 Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Web3.0 Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Web3.0 Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Web3.0 Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Web3.0 Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Token Issuers
4.1.3 Token Users
4.2 By Type – Global Web3.0 Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global
