Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity in Global, including the following market information:

Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity include NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Xilinx Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Micron Technology Inc., IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Darktrace and Cylance Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hardware

Software

Service

Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Identity & Access Management

Risk & Compliance Management

Data Loss Prevention

Unified Threat Management

Security & Vulnerability Management

Intrusion Detection

Others

Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

Xilinx Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Micron Technology Inc.

IBM Corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Darktrace

Cylance Inc.

Vectra AI Inc.

ThreatMetrix Inc.

Securonix Inc.

Sift Science

Acalvio Technologies

SparkCognition Inc.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Players in Global Market



