Global and United States Industrial Flooring Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Industrial Flooring market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Flooring market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Industrial Flooring market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
PVC Flooring
Wood Flooring
Stone Flooring
Others
Segment by Application
Indoor
Outdoor
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Bonie
Flowcrete
Sika
Elgood Industrial Flooring
Fosroc
3M
BASF
Resdev
Summit
IFI Floorings
SSC Industrial Flooring
Veitchi Grou
THE IRL GROUP
Premier Industrial Flooring
Armstrong
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Industrial Flooring Product Introduction
1.2 Global Industrial Flooring Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Industrial Flooring Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Industrial Flooring Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Industrial Flooring Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Industrial Flooring Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Industrial Flooring Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Industrial Flooring Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Industrial Flooring in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Industrial Flooring Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Industrial Flooring Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Industrial Flooring Industry Trends
1.5.2 Industrial Flooring Market Drivers
1.5.3 Industrial Flooring Market Challenges
1.5.4 Industrial Flooring Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Industrial Flooring Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 PVC Flooring
2.1.2 Wood Flooring
2.1.3 Stone Flooring
2.1.4 Others
2.2 Global Industrial Flooring Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Industrial Flooring Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
Global
