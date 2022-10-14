Global and United States Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Commercial Rubber Flooring market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Commercial Rubber Flooring market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Commercial Rubber Flooring market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Natural Rubber
Synthetic Rubber
Segment by Application
Healthcare
Education
Leisure & Hospitality
Retail
Commercial Buildings
Public Buildings
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Hanwha
LG Hausys
China National Building Material Co. Ltd.
Flowcrete
James Halstead
Nora
Milliken Floor Covering
Novalis Innovative Flooring
Tajima
Tkflor
NOX Corporation
TOLI Corporation
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Commercial Rubber Flooring Product Introduction
1.2 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Commercial Rubber Flooring Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Commercial Rubber Flooring in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Commercial Rubber Flooring Industry Trends
1.5.2 Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Drivers
1.5.3 Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Challenges
1.5.4 Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Natural Rubber
2.1.2 Synthetic Rubber
2.2 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Commercial Ru
