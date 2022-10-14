Frosted Acrylic Sheet Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Frosted Acrylic Sheet in global, including the following market information:
Global Frosted Acrylic Sheet Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Frosted Acrylic Sheet Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Frosted Acrylic Sheet companies in 2021 (%)
The global Frosted Acrylic Sheet market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
One-Sided Frosted Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Frosted Acrylic Sheet include Curbell Plastics, Inc., Trinseo, Crescent Plastics, Inc, Trent Plastics, Lerner Molded Plastics, Jumei, THE ACRYLIC STORE, WeProFab and SHAPESPLASTICS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Frosted Acrylic Sheet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Frosted Acrylic Sheet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Frosted Acrylic Sheet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
One-Sided Frosted
Double-Sided Frosted
Global Frosted Acrylic Sheet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Frosted Acrylic Sheet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Architecture
Aviation
Automobile
Others
Global Frosted Acrylic Sheet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Frosted Acrylic Sheet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Frosted Acrylic Sheet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Frosted Acrylic Sheet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Frosted Acrylic Sheet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Frosted Acrylic Sheet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Curbell Plastics, Inc.
Trinseo
Crescent Plastics, Inc
Trent Plastics
Lerner Molded Plastics
Jumei
THE ACRYLIC STORE
WeProFab
SHAPESPLASTICS
Sun Acrylam Private Limited
The Plastic People
ePlastics
Plaskolite
R?hm GmbH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Frosted Acrylic Sheet Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Frosted Acrylic Sheet Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Frosted Acrylic Sheet Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Frosted Acrylic Sheet Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Frosted Acrylic Sheet Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Frosted Acrylic Sheet Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Frosted Acrylic Sheet Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Frosted Acrylic Sheet Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Frosted Acrylic Sheet Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Frosted Acrylic Sheet Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Frosted Acrylic Sheet Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Frosted Acrylic Sheet Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Frosted Acrylic Sheet Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Frosted Acrylic Sheet Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Frosted Acrylic Sheet Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Frosted Acrylic Sheet Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
