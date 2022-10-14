EDM (Electrical Discharge Machining)Graphite Electrodes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of EDM (Electrical Discharge Machining)Graphite Electrodes in global, including the following market information:
Global EDM (Electrical Discharge Machining)Graphite Electrodes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global EDM (Electrical Discharge Machining)Graphite Electrodes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five EDM (Electrical Discharge Machining)Graphite Electrodes companies in 2021 (%)
The global EDM (Electrical Discharge Machining)Graphite Electrodes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Standard Electrodes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of EDM (Electrical Discharge Machining)Graphite Electrodes include Saturn Industries, SGL Carbon, Entegris l Poco, Toyo Tanso, Graphel Carbon Products, MWI Inc., SLV Fortune Industries, Yinxuan Carbon Technology and Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the EDM (Electrical Discharge Machining)Graphite Electrodes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global EDM (Electrical Discharge Machining)Graphite Electrodes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global EDM (Electrical Discharge Machining)Graphite Electrodes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Standard Electrodes
Ready-to-run Electrodes
Global EDM (Electrical Discharge Machining)Graphite Electrodes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global EDM (Electrical Discharge Machining)Graphite Electrodes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace
Mechanic
Die and Mold
Others
Global EDM (Electrical Discharge Machining)Graphite Electrodes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global EDM (Electrical Discharge Machining)Graphite Electrodes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies EDM (Electrical Discharge Machining)Graphite Electrodes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies EDM (Electrical Discharge Machining)Graphite Electrodes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies EDM (Electrical Discharge Machining)Graphite Electrodes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies EDM (Electrical Discharge Machining)Graphite Electrodes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Saturn Industries
SGL Carbon
Entegris l Poco
Toyo Tanso
Graphel Carbon Products
MWI Inc.
SLV Fortune Industries
Yinxuan Carbon Technology
Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 EDM (Electrical Discharge Machining)Graphite Electrodes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global EDM (Electrical Discharge Machining)Graphite Electrodes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global EDM (Electrical Discharge Machining)Graphite Electrodes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global EDM (Electrical Discharge Machining)Graphite Electrodes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global EDM (Electrical Discharge Machining)Graphite Electrodes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global EDM (Electrical Discharge Machining)Graphite Electrodes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top EDM (Electrical Discharge Machining)Graphite Electrodes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global EDM (Electrical Discharge Machining)Graphite Electrodes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global EDM (Electrical Discharge Machining)Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global EDM (Electrical Discharge Machining)Graphite Electrodes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global EDM (Electrical Discharge Machining)Graphite Electrodes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 EDM (Electrical Discharge Machining)Graphit
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/