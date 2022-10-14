Global Anionic Surfactants Market Outlook 2021
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the Anionic Surfactants market is segmented into
Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate
Lignosulfonate
Alcohol Ether Sulfates/Fatty Alcohol Sulfates
Alkyl Sulfates/Ether Sulfates
Sarcosinates
Alpha Olefin Sulfonates
Phosphate Esters
Alkyl Naphthalene Sulfonates
Others
Segment by Application
Home Care
Personal Care
Oil & Gas
Construction
Others
Global Anionic Surfactants Market: Regional Analysis
The Anionic Surfactants market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The key regions covered in the Anionic Surfactants market report are:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Global Anionic Surfactants Market: Competitive Analysis
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
The major players in global Anionic Surfactants market include:
Akzonobel
BASF
Clariant
DowDuPont
Evonik Industries
Croda
Stepan Company
Huntsman
Kao
Galaxy Surfactants
Solvay
Ensapol
Unger Fabrikker
Aarti Industries Limited
Oxiteno
KLK OLEO
Pilot Chem
Procter & Gamble
Unilever
