Global Anionic Surfactants Market Outlook 2021

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Anionic Surfactants market is segmented into

Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate

Lignosulfonate

Alcohol Ether Sulfates/Fatty Alcohol Sulfates

Alkyl Sulfates/Ether Sulfates

Sarcosinates

Alpha Olefin Sulfonates

Phosphate Esters

Alkyl Naphthalene Sulfonates

Others

Segment by Application

Home Care

Personal Care

Oil & Gas

Construction

Others

Global Anionic Surfactants Market: Regional Analysis

The Anionic Surfactants market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Anionic Surfactants market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Anionic Surfactants Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Anionic Surfactants market include:

Akzonobel

BASF

Clariant

DowDuPont

Evonik Industries

Croda

Stepan Company

Huntsman

Kao

Galaxy Surfactants

Solvay

Ensapol

Unger Fabrikker

Aarti Industries Limited

Oxiteno

KLK OLEO

Pilot Chem

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

