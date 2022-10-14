Biodegradable Bioplastics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Bioplastics are?plastics derived from renewable feedstocks, such as starch, cellulose, vegetable oils and vegetable fats. They may or may not be biodegradable and some are only partially biobased, that is they contain both renewable and fossil-fuel-based carbon.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Biodegradable Bioplastics in global, including the following market information:
Global Biodegradable Bioplastics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Biodegradable Bioplastics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Biodegradable Bioplastics companies in 2021 (%)
The global Biodegradable Bioplastics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polylactic Acid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Biodegradable Bioplastics include Braskem, NatureWorks, Novamont, BASF, Corbion, PSM, DuPont, Arkema and Kingfa, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Biodegradable Bioplastics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Biodegradable Bioplastics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Biodegradable Bioplastics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polylactic Acid
Starch blends
Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT)
Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)
Others
Global Biodegradable Bioplastics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Biodegradable Bioplastics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Packaging
Agriculture
Consumer goods
Textile
Automotive & Transportation
Building & Construction
Others
Global Biodegradable Bioplastics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Biodegradable Bioplastics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Biodegradable Bioplastics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Biodegradable Bioplastics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Biodegradable Bioplastics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Biodegradable Bioplastics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Braskem
NatureWorks
Novamont
BASF
Corbion
PSM
DuPont
Arkema
Kingfa
FKuR
Biomer
Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials
PolyOne
Grabio
Danimer Scientific
Myriant
Mitsubishi
Biome Bioplastics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Biodegradable Bioplastics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Biodegradable Bioplastics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Biodegradable Bioplastics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Biodegradable Bioplastics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Biodegradable Bioplastics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Biodegradable Bioplastics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Biodegradable Bioplastics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Biodegradable Bioplastics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Biodegradable Bioplastics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Biodegradable Bioplastics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Biodegradable Bioplastics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biodegradable Bioplastics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Biodegradable Bioplastics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biodegradable Bioplastics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biodegradable Bioplastics Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biodegradable Bioplastic
