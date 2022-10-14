Biodegradable Bioplastics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bioplastics are?plastics derived from renewable feedstocks, such as starch, cellulose, vegetable oils and vegetable fats. They may or may not be biodegradable and some are only partially biobased, that is they contain both renewable and fossil-fuel-based carbon.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biodegradable Bioplastics in global, including the following market information:

Global Biodegradable Bioplastics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-biodegradable-bioplastics-forecast-2022-2028-695

Global Biodegradable Bioplastics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Biodegradable Bioplastics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Biodegradable Bioplastics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polylactic Acid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biodegradable Bioplastics include Braskem, NatureWorks, Novamont, BASF, Corbion, PSM, DuPont, Arkema and Kingfa, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Biodegradable Bioplastics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Biodegradable Bioplastics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Biodegradable Bioplastics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polylactic Acid

Starch blends

Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT)

Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

Others

Global Biodegradable Bioplastics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Biodegradable Bioplastics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Agriculture

Consumer goods

Textile

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Others

Global Biodegradable Bioplastics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Biodegradable Bioplastics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biodegradable Bioplastics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biodegradable Bioplastics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Biodegradable Bioplastics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Biodegradable Bioplastics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Braskem

NatureWorks

Novamont

BASF

Corbion

PSM

DuPont

Arkema

Kingfa

FKuR

Biomer

Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials

PolyOne

Grabio

Danimer Scientific

Myriant

Mitsubishi

Biome Bioplastics

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-biodegradable-bioplastics-forecast-2022-2028-695

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biodegradable Bioplastics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Biodegradable Bioplastics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Biodegradable Bioplastics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Biodegradable Bioplastics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Biodegradable Bioplastics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Biodegradable Bioplastics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Biodegradable Bioplastics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Biodegradable Bioplastics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Biodegradable Bioplastics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Biodegradable Bioplastics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Biodegradable Bioplastics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biodegradable Bioplastics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Biodegradable Bioplastics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biodegradable Bioplastics Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biodegradable Bioplastics Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biodegradable Bioplastic

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-biodegradable-bioplastics-forecast-2022-2028-695

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Global Biodegradable Bioplastics Market Research Report 2022

Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

2022-2027 Global and Regional Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications