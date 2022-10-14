Global and United States Coated Steel Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Coated Steel market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Coated Steel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Coated Steel market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Polyester
Fluoropolymer
Siliconized Polyester
Plastisol
Others
Segment by Application
Building & Construction
Appliances
Automotive
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Arcelormittal S.A.
SSAB AB
Salzgitter AG
OJSC Novolipetsk Steel
Voestalpine AG
OJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works
Thyssenkrupp AG
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation
United States Steel
Essar Steel Ltd.
Tata Steel Limited
Lysvenskii Metallurgicheskii Zavod ZAO
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Coated Steel Product Introduction
1.2 Global Coated Steel Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Coated Steel Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Coated Steel Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Coated Steel Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Coated Steel Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Coated Steel Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Coated Steel Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Coated Steel in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Coated Steel Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Coated Steel Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Coated Steel Industry Trends
1.5.2 Coated Steel Market Drivers
1.5.3 Coated Steel Market Challenges
1.5.4 Coated Steel Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Coated Steel Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Polyester
2.1.2 Fluoropolymer
2.1.3 Siliconized Polyester
2.1.4 Plastisol
2.1.5 Others
2.2 Global Coated Steel Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Coated Steel Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Coated Steel Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.3 Global Coated Steel Ave
