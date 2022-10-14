Global and United States Coating Resins Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Coating Resins market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Coating Resins market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Coating Resins market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Acrylic
Alkyd
Vinyl
Polyurethane
Epoxy
Amino
Unsaturated Polyester
Saturated Polyester
Others
Segment by Application
Architectural Coatings
Automotive Coatings
General Industrial Coatings
High Performance Coatings
Wood Coatings
Packaging Coatings
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Allnex Belgium SA/Nv
Arkema S.A.
BASF SE
Bayer AG
Momentive Specialty Chemicals
Nuplex Industries Ltd.
Royal DSM
The DOW Chemical Company
The Valspar Corporation
PCCR USA Inc.
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Coating Resins Product Introduction
1.2 Global Coating Resins Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Coating Resins Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Coating Resins Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Coating Resins Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Coating Resins Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Coating Resins Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Coating Resins Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Coating Resins in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Coating Resins Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Coating Resins Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Coating Resins Industry Trends
1.5.2 Coating Resins Market Drivers
1.5.3 Coating Resins Market Challenges
1.5.4 Coating Resins Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Coating Resins Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Acrylic
2.1.2 Alkyd
2.1.3 Vinyl
2.1.4 Polyurethane
2.1.5 Epoxy
2.1.6 Amino
2.1.7 Unsaturated Polyester
2.1.8 Saturated Polyester
2.1.9 Others
2.2 Global Coating Resins Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Coating Resins Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022
