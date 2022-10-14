Humic Acid Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Humic Acid is a high-quality plant stimulant and soil conditioner and can be applied in landscape. It encourages the release of enzymes of plants and also increases growth of desirable yeast, algae and other micro-organisms.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Humic Acid Powder in global, including the following market information:
Global Humic Acid Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Humic Acid Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Humic Acid Powder companies in 2021 (%)
The global Humic Acid Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Black Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Humic Acid Powder include Humintech, Omnia Specialities Australia, Humic Growth Solutions, Jiloca Industrial, Pruthvi Khetivadi Kendra, PRIONS BIOTECH, NRS, HORIZON GROUP and City Chemical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Humic Acid Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Humic Acid Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Humic Acid Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Black
Brown
Others
Global Humic Acid Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Humic Acid Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Agriculture
Animal Feed
Environmental Protection
Others
Global Humic Acid Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Humic Acid Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Humic Acid Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Humic Acid Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Humic Acid Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Humic Acid Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Humintech
Omnia Specialities Australia
Humic Growth Solutions
Jiloca Industrial
Pruthvi Khetivadi Kendra
PRIONS BIOTECH
NRS
HORIZON GROUP
City Chemical
China Green Agriculture
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Humic Acid Powder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Humic Acid Powder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Humic Acid Powder Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Humic Acid Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Humic Acid Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Humic Acid Powder Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Humic Acid Powder Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Humic Acid Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Humic Acid Powder Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Humic Acid Powder Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Humic Acid Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Humic Acid Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Humic Acid Powder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Humic Acid Powder Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Humic Acid Powder Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Humic Acid Powder Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Humic Acid Powder Market Size Markets, 2021 &
