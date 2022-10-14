Humic Acid Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Humic Acid is a high-quality plant stimulant and soil conditioner and can be applied in landscape. It encourages the release of enzymes of plants and also increases growth of desirable yeast, algae and other micro-organisms.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Humic Acid Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global Humic Acid Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Humic Acid Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Humic Acid Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Humic Acid Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Black Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Humic Acid Powder include Humintech, Omnia Specialities Australia, Humic Growth Solutions, Jiloca Industrial, Pruthvi Khetivadi Kendra, PRIONS BIOTECH, NRS, HORIZON GROUP and City Chemical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Humic Acid Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Humic Acid Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Humic Acid Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Black

Brown

Others

Global Humic Acid Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Humic Acid Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agriculture

Animal Feed

Environmental Protection

Others

Global Humic Acid Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Humic Acid Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Humic Acid Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Humic Acid Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Humic Acid Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Humic Acid Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Humintech

Omnia Specialities Australia

Humic Growth Solutions

Jiloca Industrial

Pruthvi Khetivadi Kendra

PRIONS BIOTECH

NRS

HORIZON GROUP

City Chemical

China Green Agriculture

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Humic Acid Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Humic Acid Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Humic Acid Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Humic Acid Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Humic Acid Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Humic Acid Powder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Humic Acid Powder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Humic Acid Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Humic Acid Powder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Humic Acid Powder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Humic Acid Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Humic Acid Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Humic Acid Powder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Humic Acid Powder Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Humic Acid Powder Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Humic Acid Powder Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Humic Acid Powder Market Size Markets, 2021 &

