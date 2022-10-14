Mentha Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Steam distillation and filtration of dried Mentha arvensis leaves produces mentha oil, which can be processed to yield menthol and other derivatives.?

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mentha Oil in global, including the following market information:

Global Mentha Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Mentha Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Mentha Oil companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mentha Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plastic Bottle Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mentha Oil include Aramacs, Ajmal Biotech, Merck, Neeru, Beroe, VedaOils, Envir Eco Projects & Development, Narayana Menthol and F&F International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Mentha Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mentha Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Mentha Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plastic Bottle

Glass Bottle

Others

Global Mentha Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Mentha Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical Industry

Condiment Industry

Others

Global Mentha Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Mentha Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mentha Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mentha Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Mentha Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Mentha Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aramacs

Ajmal Biotech

Merck

Neeru

Beroe

VedaOils

Envir Eco Projects & Development

Narayana Menthol

F&F International

Tirupati Traders

Bo International

