Aircraft Insulation Films Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Aircraft insulation films are used in a variety of applications on the aircraft to enhance thermal, acoustic, anti-vibration, fire-barrier, and electrical insulation properties. As the key components of thermal insulation and acoustic insulation systems, these aircraft insulation films fill the space between the interior wall and fuselage of the aircraft.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aircraft Insulation Films in global, including the following market information:
Global Aircraft Insulation Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aircraft Insulation Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Aircraft Insulation Films companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aircraft Insulation Films market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyester (PET) Film Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aircraft Insulation Films include Dunmore Corporation, 3M, Orcon Aerospace, Transdigm, BASF, Triumph Group, Polymer Technologies, Saint-Gobain and Lamart Corp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aircraft Insulation Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aircraft Insulation Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aircraft Insulation Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyester (PET) Film
Scrim
Adhesive
Global Aircraft Insulation Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aircraft Insulation Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Civil Aircraft
Military Aircraft
Global Aircraft Insulation Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aircraft Insulation Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aircraft Insulation Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aircraft Insulation Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aircraft Insulation Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Aircraft Insulation Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dunmore Corporation
3M
Orcon Aerospace
Transdigm
BASF
Triumph Group
Polymer Technologies
Saint-Gobain
Lamart Corp
DuPont
Brook One Corporation
Kaneka
Rogers Corporation
Evonik
Armacell
Unifrax
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aircraft Insulation Films Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aircraft Insulation Films Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aircraft Insulation Films Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aircraft Insulation Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aircraft Insulation Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aircraft Insulation Films Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aircraft Insulation Films Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aircraft Insulation Films Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aircraft Insulation Films Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aircraft Insulation Films Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aircraft Insulation Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aircraft Insulation Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aircraft Insulation Films Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aircraft Insulation Films Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aircraft Insulation Films Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aircraft Insulation Film
