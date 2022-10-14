Aircraft Insulation Films Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aircraft insulation films are used in a variety of applications on the aircraft to enhance thermal, acoustic, anti-vibration, fire-barrier, and electrical insulation properties. As the key components of thermal insulation and acoustic insulation systems, these aircraft insulation films fill the space between the interior wall and fuselage of the aircraft.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aircraft Insulation Films in global, including the following market information:

Global Aircraft Insulation Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aircraft Insulation Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Aircraft Insulation Films companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aircraft Insulation Films market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyester (PET) Film Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aircraft Insulation Films include Dunmore Corporation, 3M, Orcon Aerospace, Transdigm, BASF, Triumph Group, Polymer Technologies, Saint-Gobain and Lamart Corp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aircraft Insulation Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aircraft Insulation Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aircraft Insulation Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyester (PET) Film

Scrim

Adhesive

Global Aircraft Insulation Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aircraft Insulation Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Civil Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Global Aircraft Insulation Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aircraft Insulation Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aircraft Insulation Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aircraft Insulation Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aircraft Insulation Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Aircraft Insulation Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dunmore Corporation

3M

Orcon Aerospace

Transdigm

BASF

Triumph Group

Polymer Technologies

Saint-Gobain

Lamart Corp

DuPont

Brook One Corporation

Kaneka

Rogers Corporation

Evonik

Armacell

Unifrax

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aircraft Insulation Films Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aircraft Insulation Films Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aircraft Insulation Films Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aircraft Insulation Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aircraft Insulation Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aircraft Insulation Films Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aircraft Insulation Films Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aircraft Insulation Films Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aircraft Insulation Films Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aircraft Insulation Films Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aircraft Insulation Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aircraft Insulation Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aircraft Insulation Films Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aircraft Insulation Films Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aircraft Insulation Films Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aircraft Insulation Film

