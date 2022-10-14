Atomized Copper and Atomized Copper Alloy Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The atomization process uses recycled scrap copper alloy parts and metal ingots as raw materials, carries out a refining process, and then crushes the melt into powder through an atomizing medium (water/high pressure gas). The reduction post-treatment and classification process are then used to obtain copper alloy powder with adjustable bulk density and particle size composition.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Atomized Copper and Atomized Copper Alloy Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global Atomized Copper and Atomized Copper Alloy Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Atomized Copper and Atomized Copper Alloy Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Atomized Copper and Atomized Copper Alloy Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Atomized Copper and Atomized Copper Alloy Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water Atomized Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Atomized Copper and Atomized Copper Alloy Powder include Kymera International, Pometon, Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder, Chemet, GGP Metal Powder, Schlenk, Chang Sung Corporation, Mitsui Kinzoku and GRIPM Advanced Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Atomized Copper and Atomized Copper Alloy Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Atomized Copper and Atomized Copper Alloy Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Atomized Copper and Atomized Copper Alloy Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water Atomized

Air Atomized

Global Atomized Copper and Atomized Copper Alloy Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Atomized Copper and Atomized Copper Alloy Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Powder Metallurgy

Microelectronic Packaging

Super Hard Tool

Carbon Brush

Other

Global Atomized Copper and Atomized Copper Alloy Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Atomized Copper and Atomized Copper Alloy Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Atomized Copper and Atomized Copper Alloy Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Atomized Copper and Atomized Copper Alloy Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Atomized Copper and Atomized Copper Alloy Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Atomized Copper and Atomized Copper Alloy Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kymera International

Pometon

Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder

Chemet

GGP Metal Powder

Schlenk

Chang Sung Corporation

Mitsui Kinzoku

GRIPM Advanced Materials

Hengshui Runze Metal Products

SCM Metal Products

Tongling Guochuan Electronic Materials Technology

Zhejiang Changgui Metal Powder

Suzhou Futian High-tech Powder

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Atomized Copper and Atomized Copper Alloy Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Atomized Copper and Atomized Copper Alloy Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Atomized Copper and Atomized Copper Alloy Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Atomized Copper and Atomized Copper Alloy Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Atomized Copper and Atomized Copper Alloy Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Atomized Copper and Atomized Copper Alloy Powder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Atomized Copper and Atomized Copper Alloy Powder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Atomized Copper and Atomized Copper Alloy Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Atomized Copper and Atomized Copper Alloy Powder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Atomized Copper and Atomized Copper Alloy Powder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Atomized Copper and Atomized Copper Alloy Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Atomized Copper and Atomized Copper Alloy Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufact

