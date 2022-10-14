Fiberglass Multi End Roving Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fiberglass Multi End Roving in global, including the following market information:

Global Fiberglass Multi End Roving Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fiberglass Multi End Roving Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilton)

Global top five Fiberglass Multi End Roving companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fiberglass Multi End Roving market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Continuous Multi End Roving Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fiberglass Multi End Roving include Owens Corning, Jushi Group, TIP Composite, Nippon Electric Glass, Jiangsu Changhai, Saint-Gobain, PFG Fiber Glass Corporation, Johns Manville and AGY, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fiberglass Multi End Roving manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fiberglass Multi End Roving Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)

Global Fiberglass Multi End Roving Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Continuous Multi End Roving

Chopped Multi End Roving

Global Fiberglass Multi End Roving Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)

Global Fiberglass Multi End Roving Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverags

Pulp and Paper

Automotive

Aerospace

Others

Global Fiberglass Multi End Roving Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)

Global Fiberglass Multi End Roving Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fiberglass Multi End Roving revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fiberglass Multi End Roving revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fiberglass Multi End Roving sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilton)

Key companies Fiberglass Multi End Roving sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

TIP Composite

Nippon Electric Glass

Jiangsu Changhai

Saint-Gobain

PFG Fiber Glass Corporation

Johns Manville

AGY

CPIC

Chong Qing Sanlei Glass Fiber

PPG Industries

CYS Glassfiber

Taizhou Qixin GFRP Technology

Beihai Fiberglass

Taishan Fiberglass

Jining Huayi Composites

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fiberglass Multi End Roving Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fiberglass Multi End Roving Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fiberglass Multi End Roving Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fiberglass Multi End Roving Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fiberglass Multi End Roving Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fiberglass Multi End Roving Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fiberglass Multi End Roving Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fiberglass Multi End Roving Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fiberglass Multi End Roving Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fiberglass Multi End Roving Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fiberglass Multi End Roving Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fiberglass Multi End Roving Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fiberglass Multi End Roving Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiberglass Multi End Roving Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fiberglass Multi End Roving Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

