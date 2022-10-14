Fiberglass Multi End Roving Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fiberglass Multi End Roving in global, including the following market information:
Global Fiberglass Multi End Roving Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fiberglass Multi End Roving Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilton)
Global top five Fiberglass Multi End Roving companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fiberglass Multi End Roving market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Continuous Multi End Roving Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fiberglass Multi End Roving include Owens Corning, Jushi Group, TIP Composite, Nippon Electric Glass, Jiangsu Changhai, Saint-Gobain, PFG Fiber Glass Corporation, Johns Manville and AGY, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fiberglass Multi End Roving manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fiberglass Multi End Roving Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)
Global Fiberglass Multi End Roving Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Continuous Multi End Roving
Chopped Multi End Roving
Global Fiberglass Multi End Roving Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)
Global Fiberglass Multi End Roving Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverags
Pulp and Paper
Automotive
Aerospace
Others
Global Fiberglass Multi End Roving Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)
Global Fiberglass Multi End Roving Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fiberglass Multi End Roving revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fiberglass Multi End Roving revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fiberglass Multi End Roving sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilton)
Key companies Fiberglass Multi End Roving sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Owens Corning
Jushi Group
TIP Composite
Nippon Electric Glass
Jiangsu Changhai
Saint-Gobain
PFG Fiber Glass Corporation
Johns Manville
AGY
CPIC
Chong Qing Sanlei Glass Fiber
PPG Industries
CYS Glassfiber
Taizhou Qixin GFRP Technology
Beihai Fiberglass
Taishan Fiberglass
Jining Huayi Composites
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fiberglass Multi End Roving Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fiberglass Multi End Roving Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fiberglass Multi End Roving Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fiberglass Multi End Roving Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fiberglass Multi End Roving Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fiberglass Multi End Roving Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fiberglass Multi End Roving Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fiberglass Multi End Roving Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fiberglass Multi End Roving Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fiberglass Multi End Roving Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fiberglass Multi End Roving Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fiberglass Multi End Roving Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fiberglass Multi End Roving Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiberglass Multi End Roving Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fiberglass Multi End Roving Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
