PVC Door Strips Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of PVC Door Strips in global, including the following market information:

Global PVC Door Strips Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PVC Door Strips Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilton)

Global top five PVC Door Strips companies in 2021 (%)

The global PVC Door Strips market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Clear PVC Door Strips Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PVC Door Strips include Extruflex, TMI, WaveLock, Maxiflex, Redwood PVC, Garlin, Huakang Plastics Industry, Strip Curtains Direct and Rayflex Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PVC Door Strips manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PVC Door Strips Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)

Global PVC Door Strips Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Clear PVC Door Strips

Ultra-Clear PVC Door Strips

Opacity PVC PVC Door Strips

Global PVC Door Strips Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)

Global PVC Door Strips Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Factory

Shopping Mall

Hospital and Pharmacy

Others

Global PVC Door Strips Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)

Global PVC Door Strips Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PVC Door Strips revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PVC Door Strips revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PVC Door Strips sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilton)

Key companies PVC Door Strips sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Extruflex

TMI

WaveLock

Maxiflex

Redwood PVC

Garlin

Huakang Plastics Industry

Strip Curtains Direct

Rayflex Group

KHQ Industrial Supplies

Jinlimei Curtain Industry

Qingdao Conet Group

Fleximake

GTeek

MyTech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PVC Door Strips Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PVC Door Strips Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PVC Door Strips Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PVC Door Strips Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PVC Door Strips Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PVC Door Strips Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PVC Door Strips Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PVC Door Strips Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PVC Door Strips Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PVC Door Strips Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PVC Door Strips Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PVC Door Strips Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PVC Door Strips Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Door Strips Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PVC Door Strips Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Door Strips Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global PVC Door Strips Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Clear PVC Doo

