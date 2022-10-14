Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Flexible Foam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive include Huntsman International LLC, Dow, Rogers Corporation, Recticel NV/SA, Foam Supplies, Huebach Corporation, Caligen Europe BV, Vita (Holdings) Limited and Bridgestone Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Flexible Foam
Rigid Foam
Global Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Global Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Huntsman International LLC
Dow
Rogers Corporation
Recticel NV/SA
Foam Supplies
Huebach Corporation
Caligen Europe BV
Vita (Holdings) Limited
Bridgestone Corporation
M/s Sheela Foam Ltd.
Saint-Gobain
Greiner AG
Interplasp
UFP Technologies
Covestro AG
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyurethane-Based Foams in
