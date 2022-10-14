Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Flexible Foam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive include Huntsman International LLC, Dow, Rogers Corporation, Recticel NV/SA, Foam Supplies, Huebach Corporation, Caligen Europe BV, Vita (Holdings) Limited and Bridgestone Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Flexible Foam

Rigid Foam

Global Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Huntsman International LLC

Dow

Rogers Corporation

Recticel NV/SA

Foam Supplies

Huebach Corporation

Caligen Europe BV

Vita (Holdings) Limited

Bridgestone Corporation

M/s Sheela Foam Ltd.

Saint-Gobain

Greiner AG

Interplasp

UFP Technologies

Covestro AG

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyurethane-Based Foams in

