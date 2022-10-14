Epoxy Resin Mold Release Tape Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Epoxy Resin Mold Release Tape in global, including the following market information:

Global Epoxy Resin Mold Release Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Epoxy Resin Mold Release Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (km)

Global top five Epoxy Resin Mold Release Tape companies in 2021 (%)

The global Epoxy Resin Mold Release Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Side Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Epoxy Resin Mold Release Tape include DSK Technologies, 3M, Saint-Gobain, Boulevard Customs, Bron Aerotech, PRO-VAC USA and Daeyhun ST, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Epoxy Resin Mold Release Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Epoxy Resin Mold Release Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (km)

Global Epoxy Resin Mold Release Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Side

Double Side

Global Epoxy Resin Mold Release Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (km)

Global Epoxy Resin Mold Release Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Resin Casting

Carpentry

Desktop

Other

Global Epoxy Resin Mold Release Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (km)

Global Epoxy Resin Mold Release Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Epoxy Resin Mold Release Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Epoxy Resin Mold Release Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Epoxy Resin Mold Release Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (km)

Key companies Epoxy Resin Mold Release Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DSK Technologies

3M

Saint-Gobain

Boulevard Customs

Bron Aerotech

PRO-VAC USA

Daeyhun ST

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Epoxy Resin Mold Release Tape Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Epoxy Resin Mold Release Tape Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Epoxy Resin Mold Release Tape Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Epoxy Resin Mold Release Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Epoxy Resin Mold Release Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Epoxy Resin Mold Release Tape Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Epoxy Resin Mold Release Tape Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Epoxy Resin Mold Release Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Epoxy Resin Mold Release Tape Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Epoxy Resin Mold Release Tape Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Epoxy Resin Mold Release Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Epoxy Resin Mold Release Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Epoxy Resin Mold Release Tape Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Epoxy Resin Mold Release Tape Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Epoxy Resin Mold Release Tape Companies

3.8

