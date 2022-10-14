Semiconductor Wafer Tape Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Semiconductor Wafer Tape in global, including the following market information:
Global Semiconductor Wafer Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Semiconductor Wafer Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (km)
Global top five Semiconductor Wafer Tape companies in 2021 (%)
The global Semiconductor Wafer Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Back Grinding Tape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Semiconductor Wafer Tape include Nitto, Denka, Semiconductor Equipment Corporation, 3M, The Furukawa Electric, DaehyunST, KGK Chemical Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals and Sumitomo Bakelite Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Semiconductor Wafer Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Semiconductor Wafer Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (km)
Global Semiconductor Wafer Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Back Grinding Tape
Mold Release Tape
Dicing Tape
Global Semiconductor Wafer Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (km)
Global Semiconductor Wafer Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Wafer Grinding and Cleaning
Wafer Cutting
Packaging and Masking
Acid Etching
Global Semiconductor Wafer Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (km)
Global Semiconductor Wafer Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Semiconductor Wafer Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Semiconductor Wafer Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Semiconductor Wafer Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (km)
Key companies Semiconductor Wafer Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nitto
Denka
Semiconductor Equipment Corporation
3M
The Furukawa Electric
DaehyunST
KGK Chemical Corporation
Mitsui Chemicals
Sumitomo Bakelite Company
LINTEC
Sekisui Chemical
D&X
SHOWA DENKO MATERIALS
AI Technology
Plusco Tech
Solar Plus
Vistaic Semiconductor Technology
Hajime Corporation
Maxell Sliontec
UltraTape
AMC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Semiconductor Wafer Tape Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Semiconductor Wafer Tape Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Semiconductor Wafer Tape Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Semiconductor Wafer Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Semiconductor Wafer Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Semiconductor Wafer Tape Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Semiconductor Wafer Tape Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Semiconductor Wafer Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Semiconductor Wafer Tape Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Semiconductor Wafer Tape Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Semiconductor Wafer Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Semiconductor Wafer Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Semiconductor Wafer Tape Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Semiconductor Wafer Tape Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Semiconductor Wafer Tape Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Semiconductor Wafer Tape Companies
4 S
