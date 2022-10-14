PVC Tape Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of PVC Tape in global, including the following market information:

Global PVC Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PVC Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (km)

Global top five PVC Tape companies in 2021 (%)

The global PVC Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PVC Electrical Tape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PVC Tape include 3M, ACHEM Technology (YC Group), tesa SE, Yongle Tape (Avery Dennison), Nitto Denko, Intertape Polymer Group, Shurtape Technologies, Scapa and Yongguan Adhesive Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PVC Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PVC Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (km)

Global PVC Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PVC Electrical Tape

PVC Wire Harness Tape

PVC Wrapping Tape

PVC Construction Tape

PVC Hazard Warning Tape

PVC Lane Marking Tape

PVC Shuttering Tape

Global PVC Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (km)

Global PVC Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Wire and Cable

Decoration

Car Manufacturer

Other

Global PVC Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (km)

Global PVC Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PVC Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PVC Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PVC Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (km)

Key companies PVC Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

ACHEM Technology (YC Group)

tesa SE

Yongle Tape (Avery Dennison)

Nitto Denko

Intertape Polymer Group

Shurtape Technologies

Scapa

Yongguan Adhesive Products

Lohmann

Denka

The Furukawa Electric

VIBAC S.p.A.

monta Klebebandwerk GmbH

Johns Manville

Ideal Tape

Speedline Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PVC Tape Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PVC Tape Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PVC Tape Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PVC Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PVC Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PVC Tape Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PVC Tape Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PVC Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PVC Tape Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PVC Tape Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PVC Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PVC Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PVC Tape Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Tape Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PVC Tape Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Tape Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global PVC Tape Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 PVC Electrical Tape

4.1.3 PVC Wire Harness Tape

4.1.4 PVC Wrapping Tape

4.1.5 PVC Construction Tape



