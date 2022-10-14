PVC Tape Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of PVC Tape in global, including the following market information:
Global PVC Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PVC Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (km)
Global top five PVC Tape companies in 2021 (%)
The global PVC Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PVC Electrical Tape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PVC Tape include 3M, ACHEM Technology (YC Group), tesa SE, Yongle Tape (Avery Dennison), Nitto Denko, Intertape Polymer Group, Shurtape Technologies, Scapa and Yongguan Adhesive Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PVC Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PVC Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (km)
Global PVC Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PVC Electrical Tape
PVC Wire Harness Tape
PVC Wrapping Tape
PVC Construction Tape
PVC Hazard Warning Tape
PVC Lane Marking Tape
PVC Shuttering Tape
Global PVC Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (km)
Global PVC Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Wire and Cable
Decoration
Car Manufacturer
Other
Global PVC Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (km)
Global PVC Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PVC Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PVC Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies PVC Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (km)
Key companies PVC Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
ACHEM Technology (YC Group)
tesa SE
Yongle Tape (Avery Dennison)
Nitto Denko
Intertape Polymer Group
Shurtape Technologies
Scapa
Yongguan Adhesive Products
Lohmann
Denka
The Furukawa Electric
VIBAC S.p.A.
monta Klebebandwerk GmbH
Johns Manville
Ideal Tape
Speedline Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PVC Tape Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PVC Tape Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PVC Tape Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PVC Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PVC Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PVC Tape Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PVC Tape Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PVC Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PVC Tape Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PVC Tape Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PVC Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PVC Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PVC Tape Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Tape Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PVC Tape Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Tape Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global PVC Tape Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 PVC Electrical Tape
4.1.3 PVC Wire Harness Tape
4.1.4 PVC Wrapping Tape
4.1.5 PVC Construction Tape
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
2022-2027 Global and Regional Pipe Marking Tape Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
2022-2027 Global and Regional Data Storage Tape Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Global and United States Low Density Plumber Tape Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Global and United States Teflon Tape Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications