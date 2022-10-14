Medicinal Radiocompounds Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Medicinal Radiocompounds refer to a class of special medicines containing radionuclides for medical diagnosis and treatment. Compounds or biological preparations containing radionuclide labels used for medical diagnosis or treatment in the body. Medicinal Radiocompounds are radioisotopes that bind to biomolecules that can locate specific organs, tissues or cells in the body. These radiopharmaceuticals can be used to diagnose diseases.

The global key manufacturers of Medicinal Radiocompounds include Bracco Imaging, Bayer, Cardinal Health, Curium Pharma, Novartis, Lantheus, Acrotech Biopharma, GE Healthcare and China Isotope & Radiation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medicinal Radiocompounds Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Medicinal Radiocompounds Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Technetium 99

Fluorine 18

Other

Global Medicinal Radiocompounds Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Medicinal Radiocompounds Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oncology

Cardiology

Others

Global Medicinal Radiocompounds Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Medicinal Radiocompounds Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medicinal Radiocompounds revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medicinal Radiocompounds revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medicinal Radiocompounds sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Medicinal Radiocompounds sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bracco Imaging

Bayer

Cardinal Health

Curium Pharma

Novartis

Lantheus

Acrotech Biopharma

GE Healthcare

China Isotope & Radiation

Jubilant Pharma

Eli Lilly

SIEMENS

Dongcheng

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medicinal Radiocompounds Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medicinal Radiocompounds Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medicinal Radiocompounds Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medicinal Radiocompounds Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medicinal Radiocompounds Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Medicinal Radiocompounds Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medicinal Radiocompounds Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medicinal Radiocompounds Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medicinal Radiocompounds Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Medicinal Radiocompounds Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Medicinal Radiocompounds Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medicinal Radiocompounds Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Medicinal Radiocompounds Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medicinal Radiocompounds Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medicinal Radiocompounds Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medicinal Radiocompounds Companies

