Medicinal Radiocompounds Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Medicinal Radiocompounds refer to a class of special medicines containing radionuclides for medical diagnosis and treatment. Compounds or biological preparations containing radionuclide labels used for medical diagnosis or treatment in the body. Medicinal Radiocompounds are radioisotopes that bind to biomolecules that can locate specific organs, tissues or cells in the body. These radiopharmaceuticals can be used to diagnose diseases.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medicinal Radiocompounds in global, including the following market information:
Global Medicinal Radiocompounds Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Medicinal Radiocompounds Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Medicinal Radiocompounds companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medicinal Radiocompounds market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Technetium 99 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medicinal Radiocompounds include Bracco Imaging, Bayer, Cardinal Health, Curium Pharma, Novartis, Lantheus, Acrotech Biopharma, GE Healthcare and China Isotope & Radiation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Medicinal Radiocompounds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medicinal Radiocompounds Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Medicinal Radiocompounds Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Technetium 99
Fluorine 18
Other
Global Medicinal Radiocompounds Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Medicinal Radiocompounds Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oncology
Cardiology
Others
Global Medicinal Radiocompounds Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Medicinal Radiocompounds Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medicinal Radiocompounds revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medicinal Radiocompounds revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Medicinal Radiocompounds sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Medicinal Radiocompounds sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bracco Imaging
Bayer
Cardinal Health
Curium Pharma
Novartis
Lantheus
Acrotech Biopharma
GE Healthcare
China Isotope & Radiation
Jubilant Pharma
Eli Lilly
SIEMENS
Dongcheng
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medicinal Radiocompounds Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medicinal Radiocompounds Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medicinal Radiocompounds Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medicinal Radiocompounds Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medicinal Radiocompounds Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medicinal Radiocompounds Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medicinal Radiocompounds Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medicinal Radiocompounds Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medicinal Radiocompounds Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medicinal Radiocompounds Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medicinal Radiocompounds Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medicinal Radiocompounds Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medicinal Radiocompounds Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medicinal Radiocompounds Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medicinal Radiocompounds Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medicinal Radiocompounds Companies
4 S
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications