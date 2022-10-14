Conductive Filament Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Conductive Filament in global, including the following market information:
Global Conductive Filament Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Conductive Filament Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Conductive Filament companies in 2021 (%)
The global Conductive Filament market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PLA Filament Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Conductive Filament include ProtoPlant, NinjaTek, Sunlu, Recreus, Amolen, 3dk.berlin, Multi3D, Black Magic 3D and Jaycar, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Conductive Filament manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Conductive Filament Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Conductive Filament Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PLA Filament
ABS Filament
TPU Filament
Global Conductive Filament Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Conductive Filament Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace
Automotive
Medical
Electronics
Cultural Creativity
Others
Global Conductive Filament Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Conductive Filament Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Conductive Filament revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Conductive Filament revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Conductive Filament sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Conductive Filament sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ProtoPlant
NinjaTek
Sunlu
Recreus
Amolen
3dk.berlin
Multi3D
Black Magic 3D
Jaycar
AddNorth
Formfutura
Vexma
Stratasys
3D Systems
Taulman3D
MyMatSolutions
3ntr
Polymaker
Shenzhen eSUN Industrial
Tiertime
Shenzhen Rebirth 3D Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Conductive Filament Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Conductive Filament Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Conductive Filament Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Conductive Filament Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Conductive Filament Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Conductive Filament Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Conductive Filament Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Conductive Filament Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Conductive Filament Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Conductive Filament Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Conductive Filament Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Conductive Filament Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Conductive Filament Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Conductive Filament Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Conductive Filament Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Conductive Filament Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Conductive Fi
