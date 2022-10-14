Silk Screen Photosensitive Material Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Silk Screen Photosensitive Material in global, including the following market information:
Global Silk Screen Photosensitive Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Silk Screen Photosensitive Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Silk Screen Photosensitive Material companies in 2021 (%)
The global Silk Screen Photosensitive Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Photosensitive Glue Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Silk Screen Photosensitive Material include MURAKAMI TECHNO, FOTECOAT, Huizhou Yiding Tongchuang Electronics, Jiamei Screen Printing Equipment, Shenzhen Zechengfeng Intelligent Screen Printing Equipment Technology, Kunshan Meihong New Material, Zhongshan Ruigao Printing Materials, Guangzhou Gangshiyi Screen Printing Materials and Nantong Kerui Screen Printing Equipment, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Silk Screen Photosensitive Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Silk Screen Photosensitive Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Silk Screen Photosensitive Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Photosensitive Glue
Photosensitive Film
Global Silk Screen Photosensitive Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Silk Screen Photosensitive Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Paper Printing
Plastic Printing
Woodwork Printing
Metal Products Printing
Glass and Ceramic Products Printing
Other
Global Silk Screen Photosensitive Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Silk Screen Photosensitive Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Silk Screen Photosensitive Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Silk Screen Photosensitive Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Silk Screen Photosensitive Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Silk Screen Photosensitive Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
MURAKAMI TECHNO
FOTECOAT
Huizhou Yiding Tongchuang Electronics
Jiamei Screen Printing Equipment
Shenzhen Zechengfeng Intelligent Screen Printing Equipment Technology
Kunshan Meihong New Material
Zhongshan Ruigao Printing Materials
Guangzhou Gangshiyi Screen Printing Materials
Nantong Kerui Screen Printing Equipment
Jiangsu Tianling Photosensitive Materials
Guangzhou Chongyu Industrial Materials Technology
Shenzhen Guanglaiji Screen Printing Equipment
Guangzhou Nanda Screen Printing Equipment
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Silk Screen Photosensitive Material Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Silk Screen Photosensitive Material Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Silk Screen Photosensitive Material Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Silk Screen Photosensitive Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Silk Screen Photosensitive Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Silk Screen Photosensitive Material Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Silk Screen Photosensitive Material Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Silk Screen Photosensitive Material Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Silk Screen Photosensitive Material Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Silk Screen Photosensitive Material Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Silk Screen Photosensitive Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silk Screen Photosensitive Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Silk Screen Photosensitive Material Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silk Screen Photosensitive Material Players in Global Market
