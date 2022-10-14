Fiberglass Drywall Tape Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fiberglass Drywall Tape in global, including the following market information:
Global Fiberglass Drywall Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fiberglass Drywall Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
Global top five Fiberglass Drywall Tape companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fiberglass Drywall Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Silicone Coated Fiberglass Drywall Tapes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fiberglass Drywall Tape include 3M, Saint-Gobain ADFORS, Duck Brand, Dura-Tape International, Masterplast, Douglas Overseas Corp., ECHOtape, UNITED GYPSUM and AoYong Glass Fibre Fabrics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fiberglass Drywall Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fiberglass Drywall Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Fiberglass Drywall Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Silicone Coated Fiberglass Drywall Tapes
Vermiculite Coated Fiberglass Drywall Tapes
Global Fiberglass Drywall Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Fiberglass Drywall Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Home Use
Commercial Use
Others
Global Fiberglass Drywall Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Fiberglass Drywall Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fiberglass Drywall Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fiberglass Drywall Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fiberglass Drywall Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Key companies Fiberglass Drywall Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Saint-Gobain ADFORS
Duck Brand
Dura-Tape International
Masterplast
Douglas Overseas Corp.
ECHOtape
UNITED GYPSUM
AoYong Glass Fibre Fabrics
Fujian Jialong Adhesive Tape
Grand Fiberglass Co.
RFS Fiberglass Tape
Hyde Tools
PrimeSource Building Products
Biltema
McAllister Mills
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fiberglass Drywall Tape Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fiberglass Drywall Tape Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fiberglass Drywall Tape Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fiberglass Drywall Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fiberglass Drywall Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fiberglass Drywall Tape Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fiberglass Drywall Tape Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fiberglass Drywall Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fiberglass Drywall Tape Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fiberglass Drywall Tape Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fiberglass Drywall Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fiberglass Drywall Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fiberglass Drywall Tape Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiberglass Drywall Tape Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fiberglass Drywall Tape Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiberglass Drywall Tape Companies
4 Sights by Product
