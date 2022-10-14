Metal PLA Filament Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal PLA Filament in global, including the following market information:

Global Metal PLA Filament Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Metal PLA Filament Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-metal-pla-filament-forecast-2022-2028-184

Global top five Metal PLA Filament companies in 2021 (%)

The global Metal PLA Filament market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

1.75 mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metal PLA Filament include 3DJake International, BASF, BuMat, MakerBot Industries, Mitsubishi Chemical, Nanovia, Polymaker, Proto-pasta and Reprapper Tech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Metal PLA Filament manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metal PLA Filament Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Metal PLA Filament Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

1.75 mm

3 mm or 2.85 mm

Global Metal PLA Filament Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Metal PLA Filament Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Packaging

House Hold Items

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

Global Metal PLA Filament Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Metal PLA Filament Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metal PLA Filament revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metal PLA Filament revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Metal PLA Filament sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Metal PLA Filament sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3DJake International

BASF

BuMat

MakerBot Industries

Mitsubishi Chemical

Nanovia

Polymaker

Proto-pasta

Reprapper Tech

The Virtual Foundry

Toray

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-metal-pla-filament-forecast-2022-2028-184

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Metal PLA Filament Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Metal PLA Filament Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Metal PLA Filament Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Metal PLA Filament Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Metal PLA Filament Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Metal PLA Filament Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Metal PLA Filament Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Metal PLA Filament Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Metal PLA Filament Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Metal PLA Filament Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Metal PLA Filament Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal PLA Filament Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Metal PLA Filament Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal PLA Filament Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metal PLA Filament Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal PLA Filament Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Metal PLA Filament Market Siz

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-metal-pla-filament-forecast-2022-2028-184

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications