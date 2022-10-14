Metal PLA Filament Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal PLA Filament in global, including the following market information:
Global Metal PLA Filament Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Metal PLA Filament Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Metal PLA Filament companies in 2021 (%)
The global Metal PLA Filament market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
1.75 mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Metal PLA Filament include 3DJake International, BASF, BuMat, MakerBot Industries, Mitsubishi Chemical, Nanovia, Polymaker, Proto-pasta and Reprapper Tech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Metal PLA Filament manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Metal PLA Filament Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Metal PLA Filament Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
1.75 mm
3 mm or 2.85 mm
Global Metal PLA Filament Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Metal PLA Filament Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Packaging
House Hold Items
Healthcare
Automotive
Others
Global Metal PLA Filament Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Metal PLA Filament Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Metal PLA Filament revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Metal PLA Filament revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Metal PLA Filament sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Metal PLA Filament sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3DJake International
BASF
BuMat
MakerBot Industries
Mitsubishi Chemical
Nanovia
Polymaker
Proto-pasta
Reprapper Tech
The Virtual Foundry
Toray
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Metal PLA Filament Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Metal PLA Filament Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Metal PLA Filament Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Metal PLA Filament Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Metal PLA Filament Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Metal PLA Filament Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Metal PLA Filament Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Metal PLA Filament Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Metal PLA Filament Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Metal PLA Filament Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Metal PLA Filament Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal PLA Filament Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Metal PLA Filament Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal PLA Filament Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metal PLA Filament Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal PLA Filament Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Metal PLA Filament Market Siz
