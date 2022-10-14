Metallic 3D Printing Filament Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metallic 3D Printing Filament in global, including the following market information:

Global Metallic 3D Printing Filament Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Metallic 3D Printing Filament Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-metallic-d-printing-filament-forecast-2022-2028-684

Global top five Metallic 3D Printing Filament companies in 2021 (%)

The global Metallic 3D Printing Filament market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Copper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metallic 3D Printing Filament include BASF, Nanovia, Desktop Metal, Protoplant, Formfutura, ColorFabb, Virtual Foundry, Gizmo Dorks and BuMat, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Metallic 3D Printing Filament manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metallic 3D Printing Filament Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Metallic 3D Printing Filament Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Copper

Bronze

Iron

Stainless Steel

Others

Global Metallic 3D Printing Filament Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Metallic 3D Printing Filament Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Automotive

Medical

Electronics

Others

Global Metallic 3D Printing Filament Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Metallic 3D Printing Filament Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metallic 3D Printing Filament revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metallic 3D Printing Filament revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Metallic 3D Printing Filament sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Metallic 3D Printing Filament sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Nanovia

Desktop Metal

Protoplant

Formfutura

ColorFabb

Virtual Foundry

Gizmo Dorks

BuMat

Proto-pasta

XYZprinting

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-metallic-d-printing-filament-forecast-2022-2028-684

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Metallic 3D Printing Filament Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Metallic 3D Printing Filament Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Metallic 3D Printing Filament Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Metallic 3D Printing Filament Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Metallic 3D Printing Filament Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Metallic 3D Printing Filament Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Metallic 3D Printing Filament Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Metallic 3D Printing Filament Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Metallic 3D Printing Filament Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Metallic 3D Printing Filament Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Metallic 3D Printing Filament Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metallic 3D Printing Filament Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Metallic 3D Printing Filament Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metallic 3D Printing Filament Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metallic 3D Printing Filament Companies

3.8

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-metallic-d-printing-filament-forecast-2022-2028-684

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications