Industrial Refractory Alumina Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Refractory Alumina in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Refractory Alumina Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Refractory Alumina Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Industrial Refractory Alumina companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Refractory Alumina market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Calcined Alumina Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Refractory Alumina include Almatis, Imerys Fused Minerals(Treibacher Industrie), RUSAL, Washington Mills, Hindalco Industries, PT Antam, Aluminum Corporation of China, Alteo and Jinxin Stock, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Industrial Refractory Alumina manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Refractory Alumina Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Industrial Refractory Alumina Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Calcined Alumina
Fused Alumina
Tabular Alumina
Others
Global Industrial Refractory Alumina Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Industrial Refractory Alumina Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Steel Industry
Petrochemical Industry
Ceramic Industry
Glass Industry
Others
Global Industrial Refractory Alumina Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Industrial Refractory Alumina Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Refractory Alumina revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Refractory Alumina revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial Refractory Alumina sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Industrial Refractory Alumina sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Almatis
Imerys Fused Minerals(Treibacher Industrie)
RUSAL
Washington Mills
Hindalco Industries
PT Antam
Aluminum Corporation of China
Alteo
Jinxin Stock
YUFA Group
AluChem
Keralit
DAEHAN CERAMICS
Orient Abrasives
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Refractory Alumina Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Refractory Alumina Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Refractory Alumina Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Refractory Alumina Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Refractory Alumina Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Refractory Alumina Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Refractory Alumina Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Refractory Alumina Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Refractory Alumina Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Refractory Alumina Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Refractory Alumina Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Refractory Alumina Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Refractory Alumina Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Refractory Alumina Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Refractory Alumina Companies
3.8
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications