Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar in global, including the following market information:

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar companies in 2021 (%)

The global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Less than 10 mm DR Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar include Nycon, MST-BAR, Mateenbar Limited, ASA.TEC GmbH, Agni fiber boards Pvt. Ltd., Dextra and Pultron Composites, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Less than 10 mm DR

10-20 mm DR

More than 20 mm DR

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Seawalls

Dams

Power Plants

Bridge Decks

Others

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nycon

MST-BAR

Mateenbar Limited

ASA.TEC GmbH

Agni fiber boards Pvt. Ltd.

Dextra

Pultron Composites

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Product Ty

