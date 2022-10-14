Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar in global, including the following market information:
Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar companies in 2021 (%)
The global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Less than 10 mm DR Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar include Nycon, MST-BAR, Mateenbar Limited, ASA.TEC GmbH, Agni fiber boards Pvt. Ltd., Dextra and Pultron Composites, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Less than 10 mm DR
10-20 mm DR
More than 20 mm DR
Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Seawalls
Dams
Power Plants
Bridge Decks
Others
Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nycon
MST-BAR
Mateenbar Limited
ASA.TEC GmbH
Agni fiber boards Pvt. Ltd.
Dextra
Pultron Composites
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Rebar Product Ty
