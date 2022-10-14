Global and United States Elastomers Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Elastomers market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Elastomers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Elastomers market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
SBR (Styrene Block Copolymers)
IIR (Butyl Elastomer)
NBR (Nitrile Elastomer)
ACM (Acrylic Elastomer)
EPM (Ethylene-Propylene Elastomer)
PEBA (Thermoplastic Polyether Block Amides)
SBC (Styrene Block Copolymers)
TPO (Thermoplastic Polyolefin)
TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethanes)
TPV (Thermoplastic Vulcanizates)
Segment by Application
Automotive
Consumer Goods
Medical
Industrial
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
BASF Se
DOW
JSR Corporation
Dupont
Lanxess
Zeon Corporation
Kuraray
Covestro
Nizhnekamskneftekhim
Teknor Apex
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Elastomers Product Introduction
1.2 Global Elastomers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Elastomers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Elastomers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Elastomers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Elastomers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Elastomers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Elastomers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Elastomers in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Elastomers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Elastomers Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Elastomers Industry Trends
1.5.2 Elastomers Market Drivers
1.5.3 Elastomers Market Challenges
1.5.4 Elastomers Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Elastomers Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 SBR (Styrene Block Copolymers)
2.1.2 IIR (Butyl Elastomer)
2.1.3 NBR (Nitrile Elastomer)
2.1.4 ACM (Acrylic Elastomer)
2.1.5 EPM (Ethylene-Propylene Elastomer)
2.1.6 PEBA (Thermoplastic Polyether Block Amides)
2.1.7 SBC (Styrene Block Copolymers)
2.1.8 TPO (Thermoplastic Polyolefin)
2.1.9 TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethanes)
