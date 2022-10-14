3D Printer Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of 3D Printer Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global 3D Printer Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 3D Printer Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five 3D Printer Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global 3D Printer Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plant Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 3D Printer Resin include Anycubic, Elegoo, Uniform Synthetics, Siraya, Phrozen, NOVA3D, Rich – Opto, Zortrax and FlashForge, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 3D Printer Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 3D Printer Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 3D Printer Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plant Based

Biobased

Others

Global 3D Printer Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 3D Printer Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Model

Dentistry

Jewelry

Others

Global 3D Printer Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 3D Printer Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 3D Printer Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 3D Printer Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 3D Printer Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies 3D Printer Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Anycubic

Elegoo

Uniform Synthetics

Siraya

Phrozen

NOVA3D

Rich – Opto

Zortrax

FlashForge

Henkel

Bomar

Adaptive3D

Liqcreate

RESIONE

KeyPrint

3D Resin Solutions

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 3D Printer Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 3D Printer Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 3D Printer Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 3D Printer Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 3D Printer Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 3D Printer Resin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 3D Printer Resin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 3D Printer Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 3D Printer Resin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 3D Printer Resin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 3D Printer Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 3D Printer Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 3D Printer Resin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D Printer Resin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 3D Printer Resin Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D Printer Resin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global 3D Printer Resin Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

