Global and United States Nitrogen Fertilisers Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Nitrogen Fertilisers market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nitrogen Fertilisers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Nitrogen Fertilisers market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Urea
Calcium Ammonium Nitrate
Ammonium Nitrate
Ammonium Sulphate
Others
Segment by Application
Agricultural
Industrial
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
QAFCO
CF Industries
SABIC
Yangmei Chemical
Yara
Nutrien
Koch Fertilizer
EuroChem
Rui Xing Group
China XLX Fertiliser
OCI Nitrogen
ICL Fertilizers
Sinofert
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Nitrogen Fertilisers Product Introduction
1.2 Global Nitrogen Fertilisers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Nitrogen Fertilisers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Nitrogen Fertilisers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Nitrogen Fertilisers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Nitrogen Fertilisers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Nitrogen Fertilisers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Nitrogen Fertilisers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Nitrogen Fertilisers in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Nitrogen Fertilisers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Nitrogen Fertilisers Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Nitrogen Fertilisers Industry Trends
1.5.2 Nitrogen Fertilisers Market Drivers
1.5.3 Nitrogen Fertilisers Market Challenges
1.5.4 Nitrogen Fertilisers Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Nitrogen Fertilisers Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Urea
2.1.2 Calcium Ammonium Nitrate
2.1.3 Ammonium Nitrate
2.1.4 Ammonium Sulphate
2.1.5 Others
2.2 Global Nitrogen Fertilisers Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Nitrogen Fertilisers Sales in
