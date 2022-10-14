Biopolyol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Biopolyol in global, including the following market information:
Global Biopolyol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Biopolyol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Biopolyol companies in 2021 (%)
The global Biopolyol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyether Polyol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Biopolyol include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Covestro AG, Emery Oleochemicals, Biesterfeld AG, Polylabs, Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft and Mitsui Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Biopolyol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Biopolyol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Biopolyol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyether Polyol
Polyester Polyol
Global Biopolyol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Biopolyol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Packaging Industry
Construction Industry
Automobile Industry
Global Biopolyol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Biopolyol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Biopolyol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Biopolyol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Biopolyol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Biopolyol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF SE
The Dow Chemical Company
Cargill, Incorporated
Covestro AG
Emery Oleochemicals
Biesterfeld AG
Polylabs
Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft
Mitsui Chemicals
Shell International
Lonza Group
Stepan Company
Repsol
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Biopolyol Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Biopolyol Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Biopolyol Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Biopolyol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Biopolyol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Biopolyol Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Biopolyol Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Biopolyol Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Biopolyol Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Biopolyol Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Biopolyol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biopolyol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Biopolyol Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biopolyol Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biopolyol Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biopolyol Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Biopolyol Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Polyether Polyol
4.1.3 Polyester Polyol
4.2 By Type – Global Biopolyol Revenue & Forecasts
4
