Acetate Solvent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Acetate like Ethyl acetate and Butyl acetate is a clear, colorless, flammable liquid with a pleasant fruity aroma. It has good solubility for cellulose acetate butyrate, ethyl cellulose, chlorinated rubber, polystyrene, methacrylic resin, and many natural gums such as tannin extract, manila gum, mangrove resin, dama resin, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acetate Solvent in global, including the following market information:

Global Acetate Solvent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Acetate Solvent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Acetate Solvent companies in 2021 (%)

The global Acetate Solvent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ethyl Acetate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Acetate Solvent include BASF, Dow, Ineos, PETRONAS, Eastman, KH Neochem, Celanese, Korea Alcohol Industrial and Baichuan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Acetate Solvent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Acetate Solvent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Acetate Solvent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ethyl Acetate

Butyl Acetate

n-propyl Acetate

Other

Global Acetate Solvent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Acetate Solvent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paints & Coatings Industry

Chemical & Pharmaceutical Industry

Perfumes & Flavor Industry

Others

Global Acetate Solvent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Acetate Solvent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Acetate Solvent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Acetate Solvent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Acetate Solvent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Acetate Solvent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Dow

Ineos

PETRONAS

Eastman

KH Neochem

Celanese

Korea Alcohol Industrial

Baichuan

Handsome

Yankuang

Jinyinmeng

Sanmu

Chang Chun Petrochemical

Longtian

Shiny Chemical

Jidong Solvent

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Acetate Solvent Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Acetate Solvent Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Acetate Solvent Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Acetate Solvent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Acetate Solvent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Acetate Solvent Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Acetate Solvent Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Acetate Solvent Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Acetate Solvent Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Acetate Solvent Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Acetate Solvent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acetate Solvent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Acetate Solvent Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acetate Solvent Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Acetate Solvent Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acetate Solvent Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Acetate Solvent Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Ethyl Acetate

