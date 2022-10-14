Acetate Solvent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Acetate like Ethyl acetate and Butyl acetate is a clear, colorless, flammable liquid with a pleasant fruity aroma. It has good solubility for cellulose acetate butyrate, ethyl cellulose, chlorinated rubber, polystyrene, methacrylic resin, and many natural gums such as tannin extract, manila gum, mangrove resin, dama resin, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Acetate Solvent in global, including the following market information:
Global Acetate Solvent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Acetate Solvent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Acetate Solvent companies in 2021 (%)
The global Acetate Solvent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ethyl Acetate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Acetate Solvent include BASF, Dow, Ineos, PETRONAS, Eastman, KH Neochem, Celanese, Korea Alcohol Industrial and Baichuan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Acetate Solvent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Acetate Solvent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Acetate Solvent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ethyl Acetate
Butyl Acetate
n-propyl Acetate
Other
Global Acetate Solvent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Acetate Solvent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Paints & Coatings Industry
Chemical & Pharmaceutical Industry
Perfumes & Flavor Industry
Others
Global Acetate Solvent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Acetate Solvent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Acetate Solvent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Acetate Solvent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Acetate Solvent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Acetate Solvent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Dow
Ineos
PETRONAS
Eastman
KH Neochem
Celanese
Korea Alcohol Industrial
Baichuan
Handsome
Yankuang
Jinyinmeng
Sanmu
Chang Chun Petrochemical
Longtian
Shiny Chemical
Jidong Solvent
