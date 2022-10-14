Polyamide Wax Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

In solvent and water based coatings the micronized amide wax?performs as scratch resistance additive and lowers the coefficient of friction. Furthermore it improves the sand ability of wood coating and creates a soft touch effect on the surface.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyamide Wax Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyamide Wax Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyamide Wax Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Polyamide Wax Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyamide Wax Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water-soluble Wax Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyamide Wax Powder include Clariant, DEUREX, Sainuo, M?NZING CHEMIE, Hoganas, BYK and HS Chem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polyamide Wax Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyamide Wax Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Polyamide Wax Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water-soluble Wax

Oil-soluble Wax

Global Polyamide Wax Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Polyamide Wax Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Coatings Industry

Plastics Industry

Other

Global Polyamide Wax Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Polyamide Wax Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyamide Wax Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyamide Wax Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyamide Wax Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Polyamide Wax Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Clariant

DEUREX

Sainuo

M?NZING CHEMIE

Hoganas

BYK

HS Chem

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyamide Wax Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyamide Wax Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyamide Wax Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyamide Wax Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyamide Wax Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyamide Wax Powder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyamide Wax Powder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyamide Wax Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyamide Wax Powder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyamide Wax Powder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyamide Wax Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyamide Wax Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyamide Wax Powder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyamide Wax Powder Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyamide Wax Powder Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyamide Wax Powder Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

