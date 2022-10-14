Polyamide Wax Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
In solvent and water based coatings the micronized amide wax?performs as scratch resistance additive and lowers the coefficient of friction. Furthermore it improves the sand ability of wood coating and creates a soft touch effect on the surface.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyamide Wax Powder in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyamide Wax Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyamide Wax Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Polyamide Wax Powder companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyamide Wax Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water-soluble Wax Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyamide Wax Powder include Clariant, DEUREX, Sainuo, M?NZING CHEMIE, Hoganas, BYK and HS Chem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polyamide Wax Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyamide Wax Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Polyamide Wax Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Water-soluble Wax
Oil-soluble Wax
Global Polyamide Wax Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Polyamide Wax Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Coatings Industry
Plastics Industry
Other
Global Polyamide Wax Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Polyamide Wax Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyamide Wax Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyamide Wax Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyamide Wax Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Polyamide Wax Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Clariant
DEUREX
Sainuo
M?NZING CHEMIE
Hoganas
BYK
HS Chem
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyamide Wax Powder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyamide Wax Powder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyamide Wax Powder Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyamide Wax Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyamide Wax Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyamide Wax Powder Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyamide Wax Powder Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyamide Wax Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyamide Wax Powder Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyamide Wax Powder Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyamide Wax Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyamide Wax Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyamide Wax Powder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyamide Wax Powder Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyamide Wax Powder Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyamide Wax Powder Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global and United States Polyamide Powder For 3D Printing Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Global Polyamide Powder For 3D Printing Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Polyamide Powder For 3D Printing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Polyamide Powder For 3D Printing Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications