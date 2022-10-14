Uncategorized

Global Oilfield Surfactants Market Research Report 2021

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore3 hours ago
0 1 minute read

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Anionic Surfactant

Non-Ionic Surfactant

Cationic Surfactant

Amphoteric Surfactants

Others

Segment by Application

Metal Treatment

Industrial Cleaning

Oil Exploitation

Other

By Company

BASF

Dow

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Huntsman

Stepan Company

Akzo Nobel N.V

The Lubrizol Corporation

Solvay NV

Rhodia S.A.

Siltech Corporation

SI Group, Inc

Pilot Chemical Company

P&G Chemicals

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Oilfield Surfactants Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oilfield Surfactants
1.2 Oilfield Surfactants Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Oilfield Surfactants Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Anionic Surfactant
1.2.3 Non-Ionic Surfactant
1.2.4 Cationic Surfactant
1.2.5 Amphoteric Surfactants
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Oilfield Surfactants Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Oilfield Surfactants Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Metal Treatment
1.3.3 Industrial Cleaning
1.3.4 Oil Exploitation
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Oilfield Surfactants Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Oilfield Surfactants Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Oilfield Surfactants Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Oilfield Surfactants Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Oilfield Surfactants Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Oilfield Surfactants Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Oilfield Surfactants Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 China Oilfield Surfactants Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Oilfield Surfactants Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Comp

 

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore3 hours ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Global Miniaturized Digital Microscope Subsystem Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

1 week ago

Flower Pots and Planters Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

July 29, 2022

Wingsuits Market Segment Research Report 2022

August 27, 2022

Rice Wine Market Analysis, Size, Growth and Key Players : Kweichow Moutai, Fenjiu Group, Dukang, Shanxi Xifeng Liquor, JNC Group, Luzhou Laojiao, ASAHISHUZO, Kokuryu, Asahi-Shuzo Sake Brewing, Dewazakura Sake Brewery Corporation, Miyao Sake Brewing, Hakkaisan Brewery, GUJING GROUP

July 19, 2022
Back to top button